Welcome to Australia – media hit out at Ben Stokes on his arrival for the Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Ben Stokes was branded “cocky” in a scathing welcome as he arrived in Australia ahead of the Ashes.

A picture of Stokes pushing a trolley laden with luggage at the airport was accompanied by the headline ‘Baz Bawl’ on the front page of the West Australian newspaper.

“England’s Cocky Captain Complainer, still smarting from ‘crease-gate’ lands in Perth early thinking dopey ‘BazBall’ can take the Ashes,” read the sub-head in reference to an incident in the last series when Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped.

The article went on to criticise England’s tactics under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, dubbing it “carefree and careless thrash batting”.

Australia have named their squad for the first Test in Perth, which begins on November 21.

Jake Weatherald could make his debut, while Australia have also recalled Marnus Labuschagne.

Opening batter Weatherald is one of three uncapped players in the squad along with seamers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett.

Tasmania’s Weatherald or Labuschagne will replace the dropped Sam Konstas, while injured skipper Pat Cummins misses out and there is no place in the group for all-rounder Mitch Marsh or Middlesbrough-born Matt Renshaw.

Konstas scored just 50 runs in six innings during the three-Test tour of the West Indies earlier this year to leave the Australia selectors looking for a new opening partner for Usman Khawaja.

The 31-year-old Weatherald would appear set for that position, although Labuschagne could return after being dropped following the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, having had an impressive start to the Sheffield Shield season.

Steve Smith will skipper the side in Cummins’ absence, with Scott Boland likely to keep his place in a three-man seam attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Chief selector George Bailey said: “The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test.”

Doubts over the fitness of Cameron Green mean the all-rounder may be unable to bowl in the first Test, having sent down only four overs so far during the Australian summer.

That could mean Beau Webster retains his place at six, with Green remaining at number three. If Green is fit to bowl, Webster could find his place under threat from Labuschagne should Weatherald get the nod to open.