Is Australia v India on TV? How to watch Test series

Australia and India reignite their rivalry as the two Test heavyweights contest the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in an eagerly-anticipated series.

For the first time since 1992, the pair will contest five matches across Australia’s five largest cities as India seek to continue their recent Test success against their hosts.

The last four series have all fallen India’s way, though Pat Cummins’s side did secure World Test Championship triumph over Rohit Sharma’s men at The Oval last summer.

Can Cummins and co use home comforts to their advantage to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2015?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Australia and India will contest five Test matches between late November and early January. The schedule for the series is as follows:

1st Test - Optus Stadium, Perth: 22-26 November

2nd Test - Adelaide Oval: 6-10 December

3rd Test - The Gabba, Brisbane: 14-18 December

4th Test - Melbourne Cricket Ground: 26-30 December

5th Test - Sydney Cricket Ground: 3-7 January.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the series live on TNT Sports and discovery+, with live coverage of every day of every Test provided by the broadcaster.

Those watching in Australia, meanwhile, can tune in live and free on Seven and streaming service 7plusSport via a variety of devices. Hindi commentary will also be provided. Fox Cricket will also provide coverage.

For viewers in India, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be telecast on the Star Sports network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Australia are without all-rounder Cameron Green due to a back injury, and have reshuffled their top order: Steve Smith slides down to a more familiar position at number four after opening earlier in the year, with Nathan McSweeney set for his first involvement in international cricket partnering Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test after the recent birth of his second child. Jasprit Bumrah will captain in his stead, while fellow top-order batter Shubman Gill has also been ruled out with a fractured thumb. Devdutt Paddikal is likely to return to the side after making his debut against England in March.

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

