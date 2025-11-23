Ashes 2025/26 schedule: Dates, times and results for every Australia v England Test match
England’s bid to regain the urn – and win a first Ashes series in Australia since 2010 – has gotten off to a rotten start
Makeshift opener Travis Head scored a brilliant century and paceman Mitchell Starc claimed a 10-wicket haul as Australia ran out eight-wicket victors against England inside an astonishing two days during the Ashes opener at Perth Stadium.
The manic style of cricket, which produced the shortest Ashes test by overs-bowled to deliver a result since 1888, kept the crowd enthralled as both sides gained and relinquished the ascendancy throughout.
"That was incredible to witness," Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith said after Head struck a match-winning 123 off 83 balls. "Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks."
With England licking their wounds, usual first-Test venue The Gabba will stage the second Test, beginning on 4 December, a day-night game under the lights. Few in the world are as good with the pink ball as Mitchell Starc and Australia will most likely be favourites going into the match in Brisbane.
The Adelaide Oval will stage the third Test starting on 17 December, before the traditional Boxing Day match at the giant MCG in Melbourne in front of 100,000 fans.
The fifth and final Test will be held at the SCG in Sydney, beginning on 4 January.
The games will not be easy to follow for English fans at home, with much of the action taking place overnight. The second Test in Brisbane will be the easiest to watch from afar, as the day-night game will start at 4.30am GMT each morning.
Ashes 2025/26 schedule
Second Test, Gabba in Brisbane: Australia won by eight wickets
Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (12am)
Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)
Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)
Australia squad
Pat Cummins, Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
England squad
Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (wk), Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.
