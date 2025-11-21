Ashes 2025/26 schedule: Date, venue and start time for every Test match between England and Australia
England’s bid to regain the urn – and win a first Ashes series in Australia since 2010 – has started in Perth
The 2025/26 Ashes series is underway in Perth as England aim to regain the urn from Australian hands.
England have not won an Ashes series for a decade and they have not won a single Test match in Australia since 2010/11. But there is optimism that this time might be different, as Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum take their exciting brand of ‘Bazball’ into the contest.
Stuart Broad, who will be commentating for Australia’s Channel 7 during the series, has talked up England’s chances, claiming this is the worst Australian team since England last won 15 years ago.
The series is underway in Perth, with wickets raining on the first day, and England hoping to thrive away from the usual first-Test venue in Brisbane, where The Gabba has hosted every opening Ashes Test for more than 40 years, having produced a poor record at The Gabba and no win there since 1986.
The Gabba will be the venue for the second Test, beginning on 4 December, a day-night game under the lights. Few in the world are as good with the pink ball as Mitchell Starc and Australia will most likely be favourites going into the match in Brisbane.
The Adelaide Oval will stage the third Test starting on 17 December, before the traditional Boxing Day match at the giant MCG in Melbourne in front of 100,000 fans.
The fifth and final Test will be held at the SCG in Sydney, beginning on 4 January.
The games will not be easy to follow for English fans at home, with much of the action taking place overnight. The second Test in Brisbane will be the easiest to watch from afar, as the day-night game will start at 4.30am GMT each morning.
Ashes 2025/26 schedule
First Test, Optus Stadium in Perth: 21-25 November (UK start time: 2.30am GMT)
Second Test, Gabba in Brisbane: 4-8 December (4.30am)
Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (12am)
Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)
Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)
Australia squad
Pat Cummins, Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
England squad
Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (wk), Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.
