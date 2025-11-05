Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025/26 Ashes series begins in Perth on 21 November, as England aim to regain the urn from Australian hands.

England have not won an Ashes series for a decade and they have not win a single Test match in Australia since 2010/11. But there is optimism that this time might be different, as Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum take their exciting brand of ‘Bazball’ into contest.

Stuart Broad, who will be commentating for Australia’s Channel 7 during the series, has talked up England’s chances, claiming this is the worst Australian team since England last won their 15 years ago.

The series will begin Perth rather than Brisbane, where The Gabba has hosted every opening Ashes Test for more than 40 years, and England may be relieved – their record at The Gabba is poor, without a win there since 1986.

Instead the Ashes will start in a new venue as Perth’s 60,000-seater Optus Stadium takes over from the much smaller, older Waca ground that has traditionally played host (the Waca is set to stage only smaller international matches in the future).

England will have to tame Australia’s formidable bowling attack, including Mitchell Starc ( AP )

The Gabba will be the venue for the second Test, beginning on 4 December, a day-night game under the lights. Few in the world are as good with the pink ball as Mitchell Starc and Australia will most likely be favourites going into the match in Brisbane.

The Adelaide Oval will stage the third Test starting on 17 December, before the traditional Boxing Day match at the giant MCG in Melbourne in front of 100,000 fans.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the SCG in Sydney, beginning on 4 January.

The games will not be easy to follow for English fans at home, with much of the action taking place overnight. The second Test in Brisbane will be the easiest to watch from afar, as the day-night game will start at 4.30am GMT each morning.

Ashes 2025/26 schedule

First Test, Optus Stadium in Perth: 21-25 November (UK start time: 2.30am GMT)

Second Test, Gabba in Brisbane: 4-8 December (4.30am)

Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (12am)

Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)

Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)