Ashes 2025 live: Steve Smith takes strange swipe at ex-England spinner as Australia team for first Test revealed
England eye a first away Ashes victory since 2010-11, with Australia hit by injuries to Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood
England face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth on Friday, with Ben Stokes’s side targeting a first away victory against the old enemy since the 2010–11 series.
The hosts have confirmed their team for the opener, handing out debuts to opening batter Jake Weatherald and seamer Brendan Doggett. Doggett and Scott Boland deputise for the absent Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who are both ruled out through injury to bolster England’s chances of a strong start to the series.
England are yet to clarify the exact composition of their XI having named a 12-player squad yesterday. Included within that group is spinner Shoaib Bashir, although the suggestions are that captain Stokes may be considering unleashing an all-seam attack including pace-packed pair Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.
Follow all the latest news from Down Under with the team news expected in the coming hours, plus our player-by-player guide and combined Ashes XI here:
The Ashes live
Happy Ashes eve to all those who celebrate. The start of the first Test is just hours away as an eagerly-anticipated series gets set to begin at a packed house in Perth. And we’ve got news of an Australian XI to start the morning with...
Ex-England star offers advice to Ben Stokes and Joe Root on handling Ashes hostility
Phil Tufnell, the former England slow left-armer, has offered a unique perspective on the notorious hostility of Australian crowds during the Ashes, urging the current England squad to embrace the unforgiving environment.
His advice comes as anticipation for the series, which begins this Friday with the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium, reaches fever pitch, with figures like Ben Stokes and Joe Root already facing media baiting.
Josh Hazlewood ruled out for first Ashes Test in huge blow for Australia
Australia cricket have suffered another major injury blow ahead of the first Ashes Test, with Josh Hazlewood following captain Pat Cummins in being ruled out.
Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury playing for New South Wales this week but was hastily cleared by Cricket Australia (CA) just hours after the issue first arose.
England’s two options to seize huge Ashes opportunity against vulnerable Australia
Are you ready to be hurt again? Another four-year cycle, another chance for England fans everywhere to get their hopes up ahead of what will – likely – be another 4-0 away Ashes defeat.
Why should this series be different? Why should England supporters, both avid and casual, bother tuning in when history is so certain that another failure beckons? As a reminder of the stats, England haven’t won a match, let alone a series, in Australia since 2011. Played 15, won zero, drawn two and lost 13 is their record in the last 15 years.
Scott Boland names Australia’s most prized England scalp before Ashes
Australia’s Scott Boland admits Joe Root remains the most prized wicket in England’s Ashes line-up, regardless of his ongoing search for a first century Down Under.
Despite boasting more than 13,000 Test runs – more than any other active cricketer and second only to Sachin Tendulkar on the all-time list – Perth’s West Australian newspaper welcomed Root’s arrival in the country with a front page splash dubbing him “Average Joe”.
‘I’m praying for them’: Why England’s Ashes may hinge on Perth opener
Chris Tremlett has experienced both sides of the Ashes.
There was unbridled joy in 2010/11, when Andrew Strauss’s England cricket side became the first English team to win a series down under in 24 years.
And then unrivalled misery four years later when Mitchell Johnson subjected England to an examination they had no answer to.
England take Mark Wood gamble in Ashes first Test squad
Mark Wood looks set to start the opening Ashes Test for England against Australia as part of a five-man pace attack after being named in the 12-man squad.
X-factor bowler Wood has faced a race against time to prove his fitness after undergoing surgery earlier this year. He recovered enough to travel Down Under but only completed eight overs of the warm-up match against England Lions at Lilac Hill before tweaking his hamstring.
Gus Atkinson happy to fly under the radar ahead of first Ashes experience
England bowler Gus Atkinson is happy to fly under the radar as he prepares for his first taste of Ashes cricket.
The Surrey seamer has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career, taking 63 wickets at 22.07 in just 13 appearances, but has attracted little attention in the build-up to Friday’s first Test.
With a lively surface expected at Perth Stadium, the possibility of England pairing up express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for just the second time in red-ball cricket has dominated the build-up.
Australia legend axed from Ashes TV coverage
Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath has been dropped from his role as a television commentator with broadcaster ABC just two days before the start of the 2025/26 Ashes series.
The test match series sees the rivalry between England and Australia renewed when the two sides meet for the first test match on Friday 21 November but McGrath will not be part of the commentary team reporting from the ground.
Ben Stokes calls on his England side to ‘create our own history’ by regaining the Ashes
Ben Stokes has articulated his fervent ambition to join the exclusive group of England captains who have successfully brought home the Ashes from Australian soil.
The formidable all-rounder is set to lead his country in Perth this Friday, tasked with the monumental challenge of reclaiming the urn and reversing a protracted losing streak Down Under.
