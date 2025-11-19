The Ashes - Can England end the drought in Australia?

England face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth on Friday, with Ben Stokes’s side targeting a first away victory against the old enemy since the 2010–11 series.

Ahead of the latest edition in what is arguably cricket’s most famous rivalry, Australia have been hit by injuries in the build-up, with captain Pat Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood both ruled out.

After an injury scare, Mark Wood appears to have overcome a knock after bowling in the nets and could bring express pace alongside Jofra Archer to what could be an all-seam England attack, despite Shoaib Bashir and Will Jacks bringing a spin option.

Debate has swirled around whether Bazball can thrive Down Under, though a 2023 thriller, which ended in a 2-2 draw to ensure Australia retained the Ashes, brings hope of a fiercely contested and close five-match series.

Follow all the latest news from Down Under with the team news expected in the coming hours, plus our player-by-player guide and combined Ashes XI here: