Ashes live: England and Australia to name first Test teams with big decision over Mark Wood looming
England eye a first away Ashes victory since 2010-11, with Australia hit by injuries to Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood
England face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth on Friday, with Ben Stokes’s side targeting a first away victory against the old enemy since the 2010–11 series.
Ahead of the latest edition in what is arguably cricket’s most famous rivalry, Australia have been hit by injuries in the build-up, with captain Pat Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood both ruled out.
After an injury scare, Mark Wood appears to have overcome a knock after bowling in the nets and could bring express pace alongside Jofra Archer to what could be an all-seam England attack, despite Shoaib Bashir and Will Jacks bringing a spin option.
Debate has swirled around whether Bazball can thrive Down Under, though a 2023 thriller, which ended in a 2-2 draw to ensure Australia retained the Ashes, brings hope of a fiercely contested and close five-match series.
Follow all the latest news from Down Under with the team news expected in the coming hours, plus our player-by-player guide and combined Ashes XI here:
Ex-England star offers advice to Ben Stokes and Joe Root on handling Ashes hostility
Phil Tufnell, the former England slow left-armer, has offered a unique perspective on the notorious hostility of Australian crowds during the Ashes, urging the current England squad to embrace the unforgiving environment.
His advice comes as anticipation for the series, which begins this Friday with the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium, reaches fever pitch, with figures like Ben Stokes and Joe Root already facing media baiting.
His message to the current England team is clear: "Embrace it, love it. All the hard work comes down to this, so don’t let a bit of chat put you off your stroke, embrace it and let it bring the best out of you."
James Anderson drops Ashes verdict as he pinpoints Australia ‘cracks’ for England to ‘expose’
"Australia have been so strong and so consistent in their team selection over the last 10 years, that this probably is their weakest team (in the last 15 years)," Anderson told TNT Sports.
"There are doubts around who’s going to bat in the top three, Pat Cummins missing is huge. There are question marks there, definitely, and there are cracks that England could potentially expose. There’s a great chance for England to get on top early.
"I don’t think England are quite favourites, I’d say Australia are still favourites, in Australia. There’s still a lot of quality in their batting line-up, there’s still a lot of quality with their bowlers as well, even if Cummins is missing."
"So I think they probably just edge out England in terms of being favourites, but I don’t think there’s much in it. It’s a tough one to call, so I’d say Australia, just."
TMS stats man says which Ashes team of the past England should look to for hope
An Ashes series full of unpredictability, exciting cricket and “cataclysmic collapses” awaits, according to BBC statistician Andy Zaltzman.
England go in search of their first win Down Under since the 2010-11 series, having drawn the last two home series.
Test Match Special contributor Zaltzman told the PA news agency: “It’s quite hard to predict. I veer between quite confident optimism and the innate pessimism of someone who grew up watching English cricket.
“What no one in this squad has ever done is win a Test in Australia. Between them they’ve had zero wins and 28 match losses – and that sounds ominous!
Scott Boland names Australia’s most prized England scalp before Ashes
“I think you always want to try and take down the best players,” said the veteran seamer, who is set to stand in for injured captain Pat Cummins on Friday.
“In the past when Joe Root was captain you always wanted to try and take (him) down…make sure they have as little impact as you can.
“Obviously England have quite a few good batters but hopefully we can keep Joe Root and the guys in the middle order quiet.”
‘I’m praying for them’: Why England’s Ashes may hinge on Perth opener
Chris Tremlett has experienced both sides of the Ashes.
There was unbridled joy in 2010/11, when Andrew Strauss’s England cricket side became the first English team to win a series down under in 24 years.
And then unrivalled misery four years later when Mitchell Johnson subjected England to an examination they had no answer to.
Ex-carpenter set for shock Australia debut
After spending years carving out a name for himself in Australian domestic cricket, qualified carpenter Brendan Doggett is now eyeing a second life as a test bowler and a dream debut in the Ashes.
Doggett chipped away on building sites and on the fringes of the test squad in relative obscurity but injuries have opened the door for the 31-year-old paceman to make a name for himself in the series-opener against England in Perth on Friday.
He is expected to join Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in an Australia pace attack that no-one saw coming, not least the South Australia quick.
‘Absolutely rapid’ Mark Wood hands England boost before Ashes opener
Mark Wood's chances of lining up in Friday's first Ashes Test are on the rise after he roared through an "absolutely rapid" spell in the nets in Perth.
Wood has not played competitively since undergoing knee surgery in March and saw his hopes of playing in the series opener thrown into doubt after playing a reduced role in last week's tour game against England Lions.
But scans on a stiff left hamstring showed no cause for concern and there is renewed optimism in the camp that the quickest bowler in the country could be ready for what is expected to be a fast and furious surface.
Wood was wearing heavy strapping but bowled for around 40 minutes as England trained for the first time at the 60,000-capacity Perth Stadium, increasing his run-up incrementally and working towards full speed.
Australia v England: Player-by-player guide to Ashes squads — and our combined XI
An eagerly-anticipated Ashes series is almost upon us as England cricket attempt to win back the urn from Australia cricket.
It is 15 years since England last triumphed Down Under, with the tourists failing to win a single Tests on three trips back to Australia since that 3-1 series success.
The tourists’ improved fortunes under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes has swelled hope, though, of a more competitive series after a thrilling 2023 affair on English soil.
Australia secured a 2-2 draw to retain the Ashes then and will give no ground to their fierce rivals – even if they are without captain Pat Cummins for the first Test at least due to a back injury.
Who are the players set to do battle across five Tests and five cities over the next couple of months? Here’s The Independent’s guide to the two squads – and our combined XI:
