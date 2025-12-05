Ashes 2025 live score: England search for early Australia wickets on day three after painful dropped catches
Ben Stokes’s side trail Australia by 44 runs after two days at The Gabba, with Alex Carey and Michael Neser at the crease
England are searching for early wickets to wrestle back control in the second Ashes Test after Australia took a first innings lead after day two at The Gabba.
In a gripping day in Brisbane, England mostly toiled with the ball after half centuries from Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.
The Australia skipper put on a big partnership with Cameron Green, only for Brydon Carse’s bowling and a stunning catch from Will Jacks to swing momentum once more.
Ben Stokes then removed Josh Inglis’ stumps to reduce the damage further, but Alex Carey and Michael Neser remain at the crease heading into day three, leaving England with an uphill battle.
Follow all the latest updates, scores and analysis on day one at The Gabba below:
Joe Root backs England to bounce back after costly ‘mistakes’
Joe Root has insisted England’s Ashes campaign remains firmly on track, despite a series of dropped catches gifting Australia five extra lives and a crucial first-innings lead at the Gabba.
"We’re not perfect, we’re all human and we’re going to make mistakes. But it’s how we respond," Root stated.
"It’s about making sure we turn up with the right frame of mind, right attitude and knowing our best game of cricket is good enough to do very special things here. The wheels could have come off and at other times, probably on a tour where I was captain, they would have.
“But we know our best cricket and when we execute well we’re a very difficult side to play against. I don’t think we’re massively out of it at all."
Michael Vaughan bemoans 'jaded' England after day two at The Gabba
"I would have done things completely differently," Vaughan told BBC Sport. "What I saw today was a team completely jaded.
"These fielding drills - they're fantastic, but you know the ball is coming to you. In a game, you have no clue when it is coming to you and it is completely different.
"The art of taking chances is concentration. If you're not out there on a regular basis, and that chance comes, you have to be concentrating to take that opportunity. The only way you get good at that is by training the brain to do it."
Can England win this Test? Joe Root defiant after day two
"We have to show positivity tomorrow and we know our best cricket can turn a fixture really quickly,” said Joe Root.
“If we turn up with our best then this fixture can very quickly turn in our favour.
“Then our talent with the bat can go out there and express themselves in the right way to get a big score to leave them batting last on a tricky surface."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments