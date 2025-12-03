Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Ashes 2025 live: Australia make late call on captain Pat Cummins as England face Brisbane test

Ben Stokes’ side eye redemption at the iconic Brisbane stadium after a humiliating first Test loss to Australia inside two days

Chris Wilson,Luke Baker
Wednesday 03 December 2025 10:54 EST
Shellshocked England fall to heavy Ashes defeat inside two days

England are targeting a quick Ashes reply to Australia in Brisbane after succumbing to the hosts inside two days of pulsating cricket in the first Test.

Now Ben Stokes and his team arrive at The Gabba, one of the most intimidating grounds in world cricket, with the pink ball and a day-night second Test set to examine their skill yet further.

Stokes has explained the painful decision to leave out Shoaib Bashir, instead preferring fellow spinner Will Jacks as a replacement for Mark Wood in the only change to the side.

The hosts face a tough decision of their own, with skipper Pat Cummins set for a late fitness test after missing the opener, though Mitchell Starc looks primed to torment England once more after a fiendish display of fast bowling in Perth.

Follow all the latest updates, scores and analysis on day one at The Gabba below:

Ben Stokes sends message to Shoaib Bashir after Ashes snub

England captain Ben Stokes has moved to reassure spinner Shoaib Bashir that he remains the team’s premier spin bowler, despite the decision to omit him from the squad for the second Ashes Test.

"He knows if it was down to picking our best spinner, he’d have played," Stokes stated.

"Baz (McCullum) does the telling of good news and bad news and I’m there for follow-ups, so it was pretty much like that. We thought this was the best XI for the conditions and circumstances of the game.

“We tried to look at how we thought spin was going to be used and there was a bit of a tactical element to it – obviously with Jacksy’s ability with the bat, having that down the order for us is useful as well."

(AFP/Getty)
Jack Rathborn3 December 2025 15:32

