Alex Carey backs England over beach reset amid Australian media storm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s decision to take a mid-Ashes break on the Sunshine Coast has attracted an onslaught from Australian media, but rival wicketkeeper Alex Carey has defended their right to “refresh the batteries”.

The touring squad’s four-day trip to the beach resort of Noosa has long been inked into their two-month-long itinerary, but after slipping 2-0 behind following defeats in Perth and Adelaide, the knives are out Down Under.

England have been followed by photographers, television reporters and writers, with shots of players ordering beers and relaxing on the beach doing the rounds.

Headlines including “Sun’s out, run’s out”, “Life’s a beach even for sinking Poms”, “Overprepared to the bitter end” have been churned out alongside the images.

Captain Ben Stokes even agreed to pose for a good-humoured picture with representatives from coastal radio station 92.7MixFm, standing alongside two men in full cricket whites holding signs that read “For Sale Moral Victories” and “Bazballers Anonymous Free Counselling”.

It is understood England fully expected to be trailed by paparazzi, particularly after being followed on the golf course by a drone in Perth, and are unperturbed by it.

Carey, meanwhile, has spoken in favour of a cricketer’s right to take a step away in the middle of one of the sport’s most intense battles.

“The Ashes is very hotly contested, you don’t want to be thinking of cricket every single day of the tour. If you do have a little break it’s probably not a bad time to refresh the batteries,” he said.

“It’s a pretty big series with lots of time between games. The Australia cricket team gets to go home for a few days and be with the families, so touring parties have got to find time to fill in those little windows.

“It’s totally up to the touring groups to find ways to take your mind off cricket for a little bit. It’s not new stuff the English guys are doing, having a break.

“And if the media likes to follow certain teams around, that’s totally up to them to do. We understand that comes with the privilege of playing the game.

“We’re in a pretty lucky position that we’re playing professional sport and people want to follow the journey.”

England’s preparations have become a running theme.

A schedule that included just one internal warm-up against the England Lions at a docile Lilac Hill ground before the first Test was criticised by a string of former players, as was the decision for the playing XI to skip a pink ball practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI ahead of the day/nighter at the Gabba.

Whether their latest bout of rest and relaxation, which will be followed by three days of nets in Adelaide, helps turn the tide remains to be seen.

But their task gets no easier. Pat Cummins has officially returned to the Australia squad as captain after missing the last two games with back trouble.

“He looks like he’s moving really well, you’ve probably seen that in the nets,” said Carey.

“He’s been around the group the whole time, with lots of energy, so if he is available no doubt the selectors will put him in.”