CopyBet Grand National Offers: Bet £20 Get £60 Grand National Free Bets

The Grand National takes place this weekend, with the highlight of the UK racing calendar returning to Aintree racecourse on Saturday.

Grand National betting sites are rolling out the full range of offers and promotions for the most prestigious race in the UK, and new horse racing betting site CopyBet is running a welcome offer in the lead-up to the race.

New CopyBet customers can get up to £60 in free bets when the sign up, deposit and stake £20 on qualifying markets.

To help readers get the most out of the CopyBet Grand National offer, we’ve produced a guide to the promotion, including how to access it and any relevant details on applicable horse racing free bets.

What is the CopyBet welcome offer?

CopyBet offers new customers £60 in free bets after signing up, depositing £20 and betting £20 on its sportsbook. New users must first click our link and then opt-in on the promotion via the CopyBet website or betting app.

Deposits must be made via an eligible payment method via instant bank payment.

Users must bet on a sports market with odds of 9/10 or greater. This odds threshold is one of the best on the market and stands out among new betting sites.

Once the qualifying wager is settled, customers will receive £60 in free bets within 24 hours.

Free bets are paid out in three instalments of £20, to use on horse racing and across the rest of the betting site. £20 is reserved for racing, £20 for football and £20 for a live bet.

Maximum winnings from free bets can only equate to £500. It’s not unusual for new betting sites to cap winnings, although it does differ from established operators where there is no cap on potential winnings from free bets.

Free bets expire within seven days, which is standard across the industry.

To activate free bets, use the free bets toggle on the betslip. It is straightforward to use free bets on all horse racing markets, along with football markets and a live bet.

Is there a CopyBet Promo Code for Grand National 2025?

New customers don’t require a CopyBet promo code to secure the CopyBet Grand National offer.

All customers need to do is click our link to activate the CopyBet welcome offer before signing up, opting in on the promotion, depositing £20 with an eligible payment method and betting £20 on a sports market with odds of 9/10 or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £60 in free bets to use on horse racing, football and an in-play betting market.

CopyBet Grand National Offers - Best Odds Guaranteed

CopyBet offer best odds guaranteed on the day of the race for bets placed after 8am.

CopyBet honour BOG by paying out at the best possible price if the SP has longer odds than your initial wager.

Look out for this the CopyBet best odds guaranteed promo on the day of the Grand National and other races at the Festival.

CopyBet Grand National Offers - Profit Boosts

CopyBet offer a 15 per cent profit boost on the Grand National Festival every day. Users can select any market to place their wager with single bets. Note this promo is not available for all races, including the Grand National.

Customers must note the maximum stake for a Profit Boost is £30 and each profit boost is available for 24 hours.

You cannot use the profit boost in conjunction with a CopyBet free bet, and users can only place a single bet online. Multiples are not available with this promo.

CopyBet Grand National Offers - Acca Boosts

By placing an acca of two or more selections, CopyBet boosts the value of your Grand National Festival and Grand National bets by up to 20 per cent. Each leg must have a minimum odds of 1/2. The max value of your payout is £1,000.

Free bets are not available to use on this CopyBet promo. The max boost is 20 per cent of a five leg acca. Bear this in mind before placing your acca on the Grand National Festival.

Copy Bet Grand National Offers - Bet Boosts

CopyBet provides enhanced prices for Grand National and Grand National Festival bets on a number of runners and races across the week.

This CopyBet Grand National promo offers customers great value on a number of bet types with both single and multiple bets boosted online.

Find these on the front page of the betting site or the horse racing section for the best Grand National odds for the showcase race of the year.

CopyBet Grand National Offers - Extra Places

CopyBet provides extra places on selected Festival races and the Grand National, offering customers more value for each-way and place bets.

Look out for the terms and conditions of the offer to ensure you’re familiar with how many places are paid out.

CopyBet’s standard place terms are three places, but this is extended to four and beyond during the week of the Grand National.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any of the Grand National offers highlighted on this page,remember to gamble responsibly, even when using CopyBet Grand National free bets.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of any betting offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

