Conor Benn blames rival Chris Eubank Jr for proposed rematch ‘falling apart’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has laid the blame for his proposed rematch against Chris Eubank Jr “falling apart” at his bitter rival’s door.

The British pair engaged in a ferocious battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, with Eubank Jr prevailing by a close but clear unanimous decision to hand Benn his first defeat as a professional.

Much of the focus centred on Eubank Jr’s cut to the 160lb middleweight limit and subsequent rehydration clause, and the 35-year-old was hospitalised for two days after the fight owing to severe dehydration.

A return bout had been in the offing for September 20 but it now appears on the verge of collapse, with Saudi kingpin Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season reportedly withdrawing from the negotiations.

Benn said in a statement to Ring Magazine: “This rematch falling apart had nothing to do with me. I was ready to go on the scheduled Sept 20 date. I’m not sure what happened to Chris Eubank.”

The first fight rekindled memories of their fathers’ fierce dust-ups, with Chris Eubank Sr defeating Nigel Benn in November 1990 before a hard-fought draw three years later.

Eubank Sr was an outspoken critic of their children renewing the rivalry 32 years on, with Eubank Jr campaigning at middleweight or super-middleweight during his career and Benn primarily a welterweight.

Eubank Jr incurred a £375,000 fine after missing the middleweight limit by half an ounce but came in under the stipulated rehydration weight of 170lbs on the day of the fight.

The rematch was expected to be on the same weight terms but Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn cast doubt on Eubank Jr fighting again.

Hearn told IFL TV: “We’ve said to Eubank that is the date. And if you don’t take the fight on that date, the fight doesn’t work.

“There are no stadiums available. Commercially you guys are on a fortune. So if Eubank is not prepared to take the fight on September 20, I don’t think there will be a fight.

“That’s not my decision, that’s a decision of (Alalshikh). Eubank probably can’t be bothered to go back into camp. I’m not sure if he’ll ever fight again. I’ve just got the feeling he doesn’t want it.”