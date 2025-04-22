I’m the matador and Conor Benn is the bull, says Chris Eubank Jr ahead of bout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has vowed to be the matador and treat Conor Benn like a bull when they meet in the ring for this weekend’s hotly anticipated clash.

The pair’s long-running grudge will come to a head in a middleweight bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Eubank Jr escalated the rivalry when he slapped Benn with an egg at a press conference in February. The pair’s 2022 bout was called off on the week of the fight after it emerged that Conor Benn had failed two drug tests – which he blamed on eating too many eggs.

On Tuesday, the fighters made their grand arrivals at Canary Wharf in London.

Eubank Jr said: “This fight isn’t about size or weight, it’s about skill and dedication, it’s about expertise and all of those areas I excel in. I have many years of experience over Conor Benn and that will be the deciding factor on the night.

“I’m a complete fighter, I’ve been doing this for so long now, I’ve forgotten more things than he even knows and that will show on the night.

“The procedure will be parliamentary, everything will go the way I want it to go, I will be like a matador in the ring and Conor Benn will be the bull.”

Saturday will be Benn’s third fight since 2022 as he continues his bid to become a world champion.

Victories over Rodolfo Orozco in 2023 and Peter Dobson in 2024 mean Benn is confident he can continue his unbeaten run in the capital.

open image in gallery Conor Benn wants to get his hands on Eubank Jr ( PA )

“It’s always personal. People say it’s business, this is not business, it never is.” Benn added.

“If you’re trying to put your hands on me and render me unconscious then it’s not business and this is personal.

“I want to get my hands on him badly, I wish I had done already and we were fighting tonight. The hard work is done and I’m excited to get in there and do a number on him.”

Chris Eubank Sr was not in attendance at the grand arrivals following comments last week in which he labelled his son a “disgrace” for his pre-fight antics.

Eubank Sr fought Benn’s father Nigel twice in the 1990s and their rivalry has fuelled the animosity between their sons.