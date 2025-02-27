Chris Eubank says Conor Benn ‘deserved’ to be egged as rivals resume hostilities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr said Conor Benn “deserved the embarrassment” of being hit with an egg during Tuesday’s Manchester press conference following his two failed drug tests in 2022.

The World Boxing Council stated a “highly-elevated consumption of eggs” was behind Benn’s failed tests which led to his original fight against Eubank being cancelled at short notice – an offence the Essex fighter has since been cleared of.

The rivals are now preparing to meet each other in a highly-anticipated middleweight clash on April 26 and, during their on-stage face-off in Manchester earlier this week, IBO champion Eubank smuggled an egg inside his jacket and hit Benn on the side of the head with it, sparking a brawl.

The incident continued to be a hot topic on Thursday as the media tour returned to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the duo are due to meet each other in the ring for the first time.

Eubank claimed: “Did I cross the line? During this whole process I think many lines have been crossed.

“So me throwing an egg at somebody who absurdly claims that was the reason why he failed two drugs tests, I think that’s light, I think he deserved the embarrassment of what happened, if I had an opportunity to do it again then I would.

“Unfortunately I come unarmed today, I’ve been searched multiple times and I couldn’t sneak any in.

“In all seriousness, though, this is a real fight, this will be a bloodbath. It will be like the first fight between my father and Nigel Benn, it’ll be special.”

Benn has managed points victories over Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson in his only two fights since returning to action in 2023 following his failed tests, leaving the 28-year-old with 23 wins from 23 contests.

Eubank, 35, in that time has fought three times, including a loss and a rematch win over Liam Smith.

“Respect for me is reserved for fighters who are true, who don’t cheat, if you cheat then I don’t care how many fights you’ve had, how well you’ve done – I don’t respect you. There is no respect in this fight,” added Eubank, who has won 34 of his 37 fights, losing three times.

Nigel Benn, who fought Chris Eubank Sr twice in 1990 and 1993, grabbed Eubank Jr by the neck after he egged his son in Manchester.

Eubank Sr has not been present at either of the media events this week.

Eubank Jr issued a warning to his father’s former rival if he were to put hands on him again.

“Nigel, I understand the frustration and the heat you’re feeling the other day when I egged Conor,” he said.

“You put your hands on my neck and I’m going to give you a pass to what happened but if you put your hands on my neck again, then you won’t get it back.”

To which Conor Benn said: “Eubank, I can’t wait to smash your head in.”