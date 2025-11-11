Conor Benn teases Chris Eubank Jr about making weight ahead of second fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn teased Chris Eubank Jr about making weight during the pair’s first face-off ahead of their second battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

The sons of British boxing greats Nigel Benn and Chis Eubank Sr produced a classic in April at the same venue in front of 67,484 spectators.

Eubank Jr emerged victorious by unanimous decision in the middleweight contest, but only after a dramatic build-up, which resulted in him missing weight by 0.05lbs a day earlier and therefore fined £375,000 (500,000 US dollars) as per the contract.

That money went directly to Benn, who subsequently bought a Rolls-Royce luxury car and yet the weight and controversial rehydration clause accepted by Eubank Jr was a bone of contention throughout the lead-up to the first fight.

Eubank Sr was so incensed by the conditions his son had to follow he refused to be involved before a remarkable u-turn resulted in one of the images of the bout as the father and son arrived together to enormous noise inside the stadium.

While victory for Eubank Jr made it 2-0 from the three battles between the family, Benn was eager to remind his rival that he did walk away with a prize as they gathered on top of a London skyscraper on Monday night.

“Looking well,” Benn said. “Bit slim around the cheekbones.

“I’m slightly hoping you miss weight again, just a little bit. Just a pound. Just a little bit. That would be nice. Nice little gift from you last time.

“I’m hoping you’re well recovered. Have you got 10 toes? 10 toenails?”

Benn’s reference to the nails of Eubank Jr was after the 36-year-old claimed one of his toenails fell off following his victory due to him being so dehydrated.

Eubank Jr started the pleasantries on Monday with a “here we are again” before he largely stayed silent amid jibes from Benn, but promised to only give him “one Rolls-Royce” before attention turns to Tuesday’s grand arrivals at a central London venue.

“We’ve been doing weight slightly different this time,” Eubank Jr insisted.

“We can’t give you another Rolls. Only one Rolls-Royce for you. Only once.”