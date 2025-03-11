Chris Eubank Jr fined £100,000 for slapping Conor Benn with egg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has been fined £100,000 after hitting opponent Conor Benn in the face with an egg during a press conference.

During a heated exchange in Manchester last month, Eubank had already made reference to two drugs tests Benn failed in 2022 due to what the World Boxing Council called a “highly-elevated consumption of eggs” – an offence for which he has since been cleared.

And, as the fighters faced off on stage, Eubank pulled an egg from his pocket and smashed it against Benn’s face, sparking a brawl as promoter Eddie Hearn and Benn’s father Nigel tried to get at Eubank and his team.

The British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement on Tuesday: “Following a hearing before the stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control, Chris Eubank Jnr was found to be in breach of regulation 25 (misconduct) for his conduct at the press conference in Manchester for the Chris Eubank Jnr v Conor Benn contest on 26th April 2025.

“As such, the stewards of the board fined Chris Eubank Jnr the sum of £100,000.00p.”

Eubank and Benn will fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, having originally been due to face off in October 2022 before Benn’s failed tests forced the fight to be called off.

Benn originally tested positive for the female fertility drug clomifene.

The 28-year-old, who has a 23-0 record, was cleared to fight in the UK in November last year after the UK Anti-Doping Agency announced it would not appeal against a decision from the National Anti-Doping Panel to lift his ban, with the British Boxing Board of Control also declining to appeal.

Eubank, who has a 34-3 record, defended his actions two days later at a second media event.

He said: “Did I cross the line? During this whole process I think many lines have been crossed.

“So me throwing an egg at somebody who absurdly claims that was the reason why he failed two drugs tests, I think that’s light, I think he deserved the embarrassment of what happened, if I had an opportunity to do it again then I would.

“Unfortunately I come unarmed today, I’ve been searched multiple times and I couldn’t sneak any in.”