Day two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival sees a number of key races, including the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Coral Cup and Champion Bumper, with elite competitors and up-and-coming stars running throughout the day.

The Cheltenham Festival is the biggest betting event of the year in the UK and betting sites trying to grab the attention of punters often attract interest via a range of new markets and fresh offers.

We’ve compiled a guide to the best new betting sites and free bet offers for day two at Cheltenham, alongside our best racing bets for Wednesday’s feature races, so read on for Champion Chase and Coral Cup tips.

Key races on day two of Cheltenham

Queen Mother Champion Chase 2025

The Champion Chase is the signature event of day two, featuring the elite chasers over two miles. It has a history dating back to 1959, and trainers Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls have dominated the event with six wins each, though neither has won it in the last four years.

Henderson’s Jonbon is the leading contender on betting apps having won the Clarence House Chase in January, although two-time winner Energumene is a solid shout for Willie Mullins in the Champion Chase odds. Captain Guinness, who won in 2024, is a 50/1 long shot.

Coral Cup

The Coral Cup is one of the most fiercely competitive handicap races of the meeting. Nicky Henderson has fared well in the 31 years of the event, with four wins to his name, although Dan Skelton and Langer Dan have recorded successive wins.

Langer Dan is chasing a historic third win a row, but is an outsider at 16/1 with horse racing betting sites. In terms of the others in the Coral Cup odds, Kopeck De Mee and Be Aware are the bookies’ favourites, but this race tends to be an open affair with one single-figure price winner in the past 10 years.

Browns Advisory Chase

This race dates back to 1921 and was previously known as the RSA Chase until 2020. Nowadays, it’s one of the key battleground races for owners and trainers to win a Grade 1 event at the Festival. It is often a prelude to a Gold Cup run the following year, with Lord Windermere the last horse to complete the double in 2013 and 2014.

Willie Mullins has had six winners of this race previously and saddles the favourite Ballyburn, who won the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Punchestown in February. But the level of competition is stiff and the likes of Dancing City and Better Days Ahead may spring a suprise.

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

The Cross Country Chase was added to the Cheltenham card in 2005. It provides a real examination of endurance and can offer a testing ground for a future run at the Grand National.

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll has won this event three times, while trainer Gordon Elliott has five wins to his name, including the last two. This event did not take place last year due to a waterlogged track.

Stumptown and Galvin are the stand outs in the Champion Bumper odds, with Galvin aiming to become the latest Elliott runner to triumph.

Champion Bumper

This is the only flat race at the Cheltenham Festival and it features the next generation of horses that will compete over jumps. Talented runners such as Envoi Allen and Cue Card have won this race in the past, although it is another event that has been dominated by Willie Mullins.

In terms of Champion Bumper tips, Copacabana and Windbeneathmywings are two of the leading fancies for the race, with the former notably being a Mullins horse.

At present, Champion Bumper odds include 4/1 for Gameofinches, who recently won at Punchestown, with Copacabana at 5/1 and Windbeneathmywings offered at 13/2.

It is worth noting that the last time a horse won this race without having won its last race was in 1999, and all three horses mentioned won last time out.

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

