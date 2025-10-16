Bradford to return to Super League for the first time in 12 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former champions Bradford will return to Betfred Super League for the first time in over a decade in 2026.

The Bulls jumped to 10th place in the IMG club gradings announced on Thursday, meaning they will replace Salford in next season’s top flight.

The top 12 clubs in the gradings are automatically guaranteed Super League status, with the identity of two additional clubs, making up an expanded 14-team competition, decided by a panel and set to be announced on Friday.

Bradford finished in a lowly 16th place in last year’s gradings but significant stadium improvements saw them improve by more than two points to 14.81, enough to lift them above existing Super League clubs Castleford and Huddersfield, who ranked in 11th and 12th places respectively.

Salford, beset by an ongoing financial crisis that saw them fail to fulfil a fixture against Wakefield in August, plunged to 15th place and, with the club having failed to apply for consideration for one of the two prospective expansion places, it means their 17-year Super League stay is over.

Bradford were Super League’s dominant force around the turn of the millenium, winning three Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups within the space of six years.

However, they were hit by financial issues that contributed to their relegation from Super League in 2014, and spent a period in the third tier League 1 before clambering back to the Championship, in which they finished third last month.

Three clubs appear to be in realistic contention for the two prospective expansion places, in the form of Championship Grand Final winners Toulouse, regular season champions York, and newly-invigorated London Broncos.

Toulouse and York occupy 13th and 14th places in the list and will expect to be rewarded, but on-field performance will only be one criteria in the decision, made by a panel chaired by RFL non-executive director Lord Caine.

Hull KR’s treble-winning season saw them jump five places to the top of the rankings on 17.85 points, ahead of Leeds and St Helens. Nine clubs, up to and including ninth-placed Hull FC on 15.06, attained a Grade A ranking, making them immune from relegation next season.