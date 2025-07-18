Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Usyk vs Dubois 2 weigh-in live: Heavyweight rivals tip scales ahead of Wembley rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois square off for the undisputed heavyweight title on Saturday, two years after their first fight

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Friday 18 July 2025 08:23 EDT
Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk in heated standoff as pair promote rematch at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will tip the scales at their weigh-in on Friday, ahead of their undisputed title clash on Saturday.

Two years after Usyk beat Dubois in Poland, the heavyweights will square off again – this time at Wembley Stadium, with the Ukrainian’s unified belts on the line, while the Briton defends his IBF title.

Purchase Usyk vs Dubois 2 on DAZN

In their first bout, Usyk climbed off the canvas to stop Dubois after suffering a controversial low blow, which the latter’s team still insists was a legal body shot. Since then, Dubois has been in the form of his life, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and most recently Anthony Joshua, whom the 27-year-old knocked out at Wembley in September.

Usyk, meanwhile, is still unbeaten, having recorded back-to-back decision wins over Tyson Fury in 2024. The first win made Usyk, 38, the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, before he retained the unified belts in their rematch after giving up the IBF strap. In the meantime, Dubois was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular champion,

And all the gold will be up for grabs on Saturday, but first, the heavyweights tip the scales at a Wembley weigh-in. Ahead of their first fight, Usyk weighed in at 220.9lb, while Dubois was 233.2lb. Follow updates from Friday's weigh-in below.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 weigh-in: Weights from first fight

When Usyk and Dubois clashed two years ago, the Ukrainian tipped the scales at 220.9lb, while Dubois came in at 233.2lb.

Similarly today, we’re expecting former cruiserweight Usyk to be the lighter man.

Alex Pattle18 July 2025 13:18

Usyk vs Dubois 2 weigh-in

Good afternoon!

Welcome back to our fight-week coverage ahead of Usyk vs Dubois 2.

The weigh-in is scheduled for 3pm BST today, and we’ll have you covered then – but also with build-up beforehand!

Alex Pattle18 July 2025 13:03

Usyk offers cryptic warning and Dubois reacts to huge Canelo bet

Usyk vs Dubois 2 is a contest that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, arguably the face of boxing, believes will go Usyk’s way again.

So confident is the undisputed super-middleweight champion, he has placed a $500,000 bet on the southpaw.

“It doesn’t mean nothing to me, it don’t mean s*** to me,” said Dubois. “He’s gonna lose his money.”

If Dubois has his way, Canelo will lose his money, and Usyk will lose his unified belts.

Piece from Wembley:

Usyk offers cryptic warning and Dubois reacts to huge Canelo bet at press conference

On Saturday, Dubois will aim to avenge his 2023 loss to Usyk, as the pair square off for the undisputed heavyweight titles at Wembley
Alex Pattle17 July 2025 17:06

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

That’s all from us, thanks for following!

We’ll be back tomorrow with live coverage of the weigh-in...

Alex Pattle17 July 2025 15:14

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

Dubois's trainer Don Charles
Dubois's trainer Don Charles (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle17 July 2025 15:06

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

Dubois's promoter Frank Warren
Dubois's promoter Frank Warren (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle17 July 2025 14:57

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

Usyk's manager Egis Klimas
Usyk's manager Egis Klimas (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle17 July 2025 14:52

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

Dubois will bid for revenge on Usyk on Saturday
Dubois will bid for revenge on Usyk on Saturday (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle17 July 2025 14:47

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

Usyk at the final press conference for his rematch with Dubois
Usyk at the final press conference for his rematch with Dubois (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle17 July 2025 14:42

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois sat at a pre-fight press conference
Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois sat at a pre-fight press conference (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle17 July 2025 14:35

