Usyk vs Dubois 2 weigh-in live: Heavyweight rivals tip scales ahead of Wembley rematch
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois square off for the undisputed heavyweight title on Saturday, two years after their first fight
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will tip the scales at their weigh-in on Friday, ahead of their undisputed title clash on Saturday.
Two years after Usyk beat Dubois in Poland, the heavyweights will square off again – this time at Wembley Stadium, with the Ukrainian’s unified belts on the line, while the Briton defends his IBF title.
In their first bout, Usyk climbed off the canvas to stop Dubois after suffering a controversial low blow, which the latter’s team still insists was a legal body shot. Since then, Dubois has been in the form of his life, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and most recently Anthony Joshua, whom the 27-year-old knocked out at Wembley in September.
Usyk, meanwhile, is still unbeaten, having recorded back-to-back decision wins over Tyson Fury in 2024. The first win made Usyk, 38, the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, before he retained the unified belts in their rematch after giving up the IBF strap. In the meantime, Dubois was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular champion,
And all the gold will be up for grabs on Saturday, but first, the heavyweights tip the scales at a Wembley weigh-in. Ahead of their first fight, Usyk weighed in at 220.9lb, while Dubois was 233.2lb. Follow updates from Friday's weigh-in below.
Usyk vs Dubois 2 weigh-in: Weights from first fight
When Usyk and Dubois clashed two years ago, the Ukrainian tipped the scales at 220.9lb, while Dubois came in at 233.2lb.
Similarly today, we’re expecting former cruiserweight Usyk to be the lighter man.
Usyk vs Dubois 2 weigh-in
Good afternoon!
Welcome back to our fight-week coverage ahead of Usyk vs Dubois 2.
The weigh-in is scheduled for 3pm BST today, and we’ll have you covered then – but also with build-up beforehand!
Usyk offers cryptic warning and Dubois reacts to huge Canelo bet
Usyk vs Dubois 2 is a contest that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, arguably the face of boxing, believes will go Usyk’s way again.
So confident is the undisputed super-middleweight champion, he has placed a $500,000 bet on the southpaw.
“It doesn’t mean nothing to me, it don’t mean s*** to me,” said Dubois. “He’s gonna lose his money.”
If Dubois has his way, Canelo will lose his money, and Usyk will lose his unified belts.
Usyk offers cryptic warning and Dubois reacts to huge Canelo bet at press conference
Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live
