Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk in heated standoff as pair promote rematch at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will tip the scales at their weigh-in on Friday, ahead of their undisputed title clash on Saturday.

Two years after Usyk beat Dubois in Poland, the heavyweights will square off again – this time at Wembley Stadium, with the Ukrainian’s unified belts on the line, while the Briton defends his IBF title.

In their first bout, Usyk climbed off the canvas to stop Dubois after suffering a controversial low blow, which the latter’s team still insists was a legal body shot. Since then, Dubois has been in the form of his life, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and most recently Anthony Joshua, whom the 27-year-old knocked out at Wembley in September.

Usyk, meanwhile, is still unbeaten, having recorded back-to-back decision wins over Tyson Fury in 2024. The first win made Usyk, 38, the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, before he retained the unified belts in their rematch after giving up the IBF strap. In the meantime, Dubois was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular champion,

And all the gold will be up for grabs on Saturday, but first, the heavyweights tip the scales at a Wembley weigh-in. Ahead of their first fight, Usyk weighed in at 220.9lb, while Dubois was 233.2lb. Follow updates from Friday's weigh-in below.