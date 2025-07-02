Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury will come out of retirement to return to the ring in 2026, Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh has confirmed.

Fury has been retired from boxing since last December after suffering a second successive loss to unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury had long been linked with a British super fight against Anthony Joshua before hanging up the gloves, even after a second points defeat to the Ukrainian.

But despite reiterating his stance to remain retired as recently as May, underlining how he was “happy” with his decision and in “no rush” to return to the ring, Alalshikh has now announced Fury’s comeback.

He said: "I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt.”

Alalshikh would not elaborate on who the opponent might be. Fury has often referred to Usyk as an “ugly rabbit,” though there appears to be little appetite among fans at this stage for a trilogy against the Ukrainian.

Fury took charge of the England side as manager for the charity football match Soccer Aid last month, with the hosts suffering a 5-4 defeat at Old Trafford.

Fury’s rival Usyk is set to defend his belts in a bid to become undisputed champion once again when he rematches Daniel Dubois, who holds the IBF title, at Wembley Stadium on 19 July.

Dubois scuppered a potential mega fight between Joshua and Fury when he knocked out ‘AJ’ last September, with the ‘Gypsy King’ left stunned ringside.

Fury has been enjoying retirement this year with regular trips around the world, including trips to Como, Italy.

It was in the Lombardy town that Fury moved to end speculation of a return to the ring this summer, stating in May: “I hear a lot of talk of “The Gypsy King” returning to boxing and I ask the question of this one: for what? What would I return for?

Tyson Fury at Old Trafford for the charity football match Soccer Aid 2025 ( PA Wire )

“More boxing belts? Won 22 of them. I’ve been rumped, they’ve had their use for me. But I’m happy, contented with what I’ve done, what I’ve achieved, what I’ve accomplished.

“I’ve been around the world and back again and here we are, this is what retirement looks like for the Gypsy King. Not too shabby. I’m in no rush at all to go back to boxing and get my face punched in, for what? What would I return for?

“So here we are, I’m retired and I’m staying retired. I’ve got nothing to prove to anybody and nothing to return for. God bless you all and see you on the other side.”