Tony Bellew crashed the press conference for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on Wednesday, holding a “Fisher Price” microphone as he was accompanied by an old man in boxing gloves – before the pair were kicked out.

Britain’s Bellew, a former world champion, was in the crowd wearing a T-shirt showing the logo of betting site Paddy Power, and he was standing alongside an older man in a boxing robe and gloves. Bellew also had a microphone, with which he spoke over a journalist who was asking a question inside Toyota Music Factory.

Bellew’s words were difficult to hear, but he appeared to call Paul a “clown”, while host Ariel Helwani tried to drown out the 41-year-old, comparing Bellew’s microphone to a “Fisher Price” toy.

Bellew and the older man were then escorted out of the venue, as Bellew continued to talk – but without his microphone.

Earlier in the week, Paddy Power released a skit involving Bellew, who was training elderly citizens in a bid to find Paul’s “next opponent”.

Paul, 27, will box Tyson, 58, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Friday, 19 years after "Iron Mike" last fought professionally.

Tony Bellew, a former world champion boxer, pictured in 2020 ( Getty Images )

The heavyweight icon did compete in an exhibition bout as recently as 2020, against Roy Jones Jr, but some fear for Tyson's health here – particularly after his fight with Paul was delayed earlier this year, when Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a plane.

Meanwhile, YouTube star Paul has gone 10-1 as a pro boxer in recent years, mainly beating MMA fighters and lesser-known boxers. His sole loss was a points defeat by Tommy Fury – half-brother of Tyson Fury – in 2023.

Paul vs Tyson will stream live on Netflix on Friday, as the pair clash at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, with up to 80,000 fans in attendance.