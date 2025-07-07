Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Taylor faces Amanda Serrano in an unprecedented trilogy bout at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, as one of sport’s greatest rivalries reaches a dramatic conclusion in New York.

Taylor, 39, currently holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight titles ahead of the bout as she looks to secure a third win over her Puerto Rican opponent.

Meanwhile Serrano, herself a seven-division world champion, is looking to take those titles as the pair face off again just under eight months after Taylor won the second bout via unanimous decision in Texas.

With Taylor vs Serrano 2 having been the most-watched women’s sporting event in US history, Friday’s fight will mark not only the end of a rivalry but also the end of one of the most important chapters in the history of women’s boxing.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

The bout will take place on Friday 11 July at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taylor and Serrano are expected to make their ring walks at around 3.30am BST on Saturday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11 pm ET on Friday).

How can I watch it?

The fight will be shown live exclusively on Netflix, with the streaming giant offering complete coverage of the all-women’s event.

Odds

Taylor – 7/5

Serrano – 8/13

Draw – 12/1

Taylor (L) won both of the first two fights between the pair ( Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024 )

Fight card

(subject to change,‘ C’ denotes champion)

Katie Taylor (C) vs Amanda Serrano (undisputed super-lightweight titles)

Alycia Baumgardner (C) vs Jennifer Miranda (undisputed super-featherweight titles)

Savannah Marshall (IBF C) vs Shadasia Green (WBO C) [unified super-middleweight titles]

Ellie Scotney (IBF, WBO C) vs Yamileth Mercado (WBC C) [unified super-bantamweight titles]

Cherneka Johnson vs Shuretta Metcalf (IBF C) [IBF bantamweight title and vacant WBC and WBO titles]

Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Jessica Camara (WBC interim super-lightweight title)

Tamm Thibeault vs Mary Casamassa (middleweight)

Ramla Ali vs Lila Furtado (super-bantamweight)

