Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results
Follow live as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clash one last time, returning to the scene of their first bout
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight one last time tonight, as they round out a historic boxing trilogy – one of the most important the sport has ever seen.
In 2022, in the biggest women’s fight of all time, Irish icon Taylor narrowly outpointed the Puerto Rican star at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Then, in November 2024, she repeated the result with another tight decision victory over Serrano – this time in AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.
Taylor vs Serrano 2, thanks to its platform on Netflix, became the most-watched sporting event in US history with 55 million viewers. Now, the rivals return to Netflix and to Madison Square Garden, with Serrano, 36, aiming to finally get one over on Taylor, 39.
“The fact is I am 2-0 against her,” said Olympic champion Taylor, who defends the undisputed super-lightweight titles against Serrano tonight, as she did in November. “Opinions are opinions, but facts are facts. I’m just sick of the complaining and whining from your team. The only thing that matters is that I’m 2-0 against her. I plan on staying unbeaten against her.”
And there will be a stacked undercard for two-weight undisputed champ Taylor and seven-weight queen Serrano. The likes of Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah Marshall, Chantelle Cameron, Ellie Scotney and Shadasia Green are in action tonight.
Follow Taylor vs Serrano updates and undercard results live, below.
How to watch Taylor vs Serrano 3 tonight – is it free on Netflix?
The fight will be shown live exclusively on Netflix, with the streaming giant offering complete coverage of the all-women’s event.
The fight will not be on pay-per-view; it is available to watch for all Netflix subscribers.
What time does Taylor vs Serrano 3 start tonight?
The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Saturday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Friday), and Taylor and Serrano are expected to make their ring walks at around 4am BST on Saturday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Friday).
Welcome to our live coverage of Taylor vs Serrano 3!
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight one last time tonight, as they round out a historic boxing trilogy – one of the most important the sport has ever seen.
In 2022, in the biggest women’s fight of all time, Irish icon Taylor narrowly outpointed the Puerto Rican star at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Then, in November 2024, she repeated the result with another tight decision victory over Serrano – this time in AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.
Taylor vs Serrano 2, thanks to its platform on Netflix, became the most-watched sporting event in US history with 55 million viewers. Now, the rivals return to Netflix and to Madison Square Garden, with Serrano, 36, aiming to finally get one over on Taylor, 39.
“The fact is I am 2-0 against her,” said Olympic champion Taylor, who defends the undisputed super-lightweight titles against Serrano tonight, as she did in November. “Opinions are opinions, but facts are facts. I’m just sick of the complaining and whining from your team. The only thing that matters is that I’m 2-0 against her. I plan on staying unbeaten against her.”
There will be a stacked undercard, too, with the likes of Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah Marshall, Chantelle Cameron, Ellie Scotney and Shadasia Green in action.
Follow Taylor vs Serrano updates and undercard results live, below.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments