Paul vs Tyson rules: How many rounds and are knockouts allowed?

The controversial fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is finally here, scheduled to take place this week after a four-month delay.

YouTube star Paul, 27, was due to box Tyson, 58, in July, but the former heavyweight champion had to delay the bout after experiencing an ulcer flare-up on a plane.

Save for any late problems, the fight will go ahead on Friday, as Tyson boxes professionally for the first time in 19 years. Meanwhile, Paul has gone 10-1 as a pro since establishing himself as a YouTuber.

And in an unprecedented move, the contest will stream live on Netflix, as the Americans clash at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas.

Here’s all you need to know about the rules for the fight, after months of speculation.

What are the rules?

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, and knockouts are allowed.

Contrary to rumours, the boxers will not wear head guards, although their gloves will weigh 14oz – larger than the standard 10oz versions.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Friday 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium, with a capacity of 80,000, is the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The event will begin at 1am GMT on Saturday 16 November (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday). No time has yet been announced for the Paul vs Tyson ring walks, but they are expected at around 4am GMT on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday).

How can I watch it?

Paul vs Tyson will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move. The fight will not be on pay-per-view; it will be available to all existing and new subscribers.

How much are the fighters earning?

Mike Tyson (left) and Jake Paul will fight one another in November ( Getty Images )

While the fight purses have not been officially disclosed, Paul claimed at a press conference in August: “I’m here to make $40m and knock out a legend.” $40m equates to roughly £31.1m, while Tyson will earn approximately $20m (£15.4m), according to friend and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Odds

Paul – 2/5

Tyson – 12/5

Draw – 9/1

Full fight card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (heavyweight)

Katie Taylor (defending C) vs Amanda Serrano 2 (undisputed women’s super-lightweight titles)

Mario Barrios (interim C) vs Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight title)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool (vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title)

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica (lightweight)

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell (featherweight)

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes (middleweight)

