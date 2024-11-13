Paul vs Tyson LIVE: Press conference updates and latest news as Netflix fight looms
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are just two days away from one of the biggest and most controversial fights in years, as they prepare to square off in Dallas.
And ahead of their officially-sanctioned, professional bout, the Americans will share a stage at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday night (13 November), with each man set to talk up his chances of winning – amid conflicting predictions in the boxing world.
On Tuesday, 58-year-old Tyson and YouTube star Paul, 27, conducted an open workout in the Music Factory, with the former heavyweight champion taking an aggressive approach. His speed and power look to have waned somewhat, but Tyson seemed focused as his fight with Paul edges closer – four months after it was first due to take place, before Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.
Barring any late issues, the bout is finally set to go ahead on Friday (15 November), at Texas’s AT&T Stadium: home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. And the fight, in an unprecedented move, will stream live on Netflix.
Follow the press conference live below.
Tonight’s press conference is just 30 minutes away. Don’t go anywhere; we’ll have you covered with everything that goes down at Toyota Music Factory.
Jake Paul reveals ‘numb’ reaction to Mike Tyson pulling out of boxing fight
And here’s how Paul felt about Tyson’s withdrawal from the fight in May:
“When I received the news that he was out and not able to fight, I was just numb. I was just like, ‘f***...’ I’m the type of person who likes a schedule and likes to know what I’m doing. This just threw a wrench in all of that. There was nothing I could do, it was out of my control.”
Mike Tyson threw up blood on plane before Jake Paul fight was cancelled
Some of the concern for Tyson’s health stems not only from his age, but also from his health scare in late May.
The 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight, forcing his bout with Paul to be delayed from July until this week.
And Tyson recently revealed that he was throwing up blood on the plane, when he went through his health scare.
Jake Paul reveals next fight after Mike Tyson: ‘It makes so much sense’
Jake Paul is adamant he will fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez following his bout with Mike Tyson on Friday.
Ahead of his fight with the former world heavyweight champion, the former YouTube star has resumed his audacious move to fight one of the best pound-for-pound stars in boxing, despite his relative lack of experience.
But Paul believes he can entice the Mexican superstar with Friday’s extravaganza in Arlington, Texas against the 58-year-old Tyson.
Paul, who is now 10-1 with seven knockouts and whose only defeat was on points to Tommy Fury, believes a cruiserweight bout against Alvarez for a version of the world title can be agreed for 2025.
“This moment will prove that I’m the face of boxing,” Paul said. “The largest attraction, and me vs Canelo at 200lbs for the cruiserweight world title is the biggest fight.”
Mike Tyson takes ferocious approach in open workout for Jake Paul fight
Want to know how Tyson looked at yesterday’s open workout?
How was his speed, power, attitude?
Paul vs Tyson undercard in full with Taylor vs Serrano 2 as co-main event
And here’s all you need to know about Friday’s undercard, including the co-main event: a tantalising rematch of the biggest women’s fight ever, Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano.
Why is Paul vs Tyson on Netflix? What fight means for future of live sport
“Live on Netflix.” You’ll hear those words a lot this week, as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul meet in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory. But as novel as those words are, they may represent the norm in the coming months and years.
Let’s start with the exposition. Netflix has been a game-changer in the consumption of film and television over the last decade, and the American streaming giant is now seeking to have the same impact in the world of sport. Launched in 1998, Netflix’s first major boom took place between 2007 and 2011, as its subscriber numbers soared from 6m to 23m. But it felt like Netflix really became a staple in living rooms and on laptops worldwide in the mid-2010s, with the release of its first original output: the award-winning, US remake of House Of Cards.
Since then, numerous series like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Money Heist and Bridgerton have further shown Netflix’s ability to produce craved art and content (although the platform’s original films have not impressed in the same way), seeing a growth to 282.7m subscribers as of late 2024.
And Netflix’s next move? Committing to live sport.
Is Paul vs Tyson free to watch on Netflix?
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Friday’s fight, which will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move.
Paul vs Tyson: How much prize money will each fighter make and what is the purse split?
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will meet in the boxing ring this week, with up to 80,000 fans in attendance in Texas.
Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58, will clash in a divisive fight at the AT&T Stadium – home to NFL’s Dallas Cowboys – as the action streams live on Netflix.
Tyson has not fought professionally in 19 years and had to postpone the original July date, after the heavyweight icon suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.
Four months on, he is finally set to fight Paul, who made his name as a YouTuber but has compiled a 10-1 record as a pro boxer, knocking out numerous MMA stars along the way.
While many boxing fans have dismissed this match-up, it may yet draw many eyes to the sport, and it’s set to be a major payday for the pair...
Mike Tyson interview: ‘I’m not a nice person, there’s nothing nice about me'
“There’s nothing nice about me,” Mike Tyson said, speaking to The Independent and other publications over Zoom, two weeks before his fight with Jake Paul.
“I’m not a nice person. I’m a decent person, I try to do the right thing. But a nice person, I am not. Anybody with the [idea] that I’m a nice person is gonna be disappointed. I’m just not. I don’t make people happy for no reason, I’m just who I am. I’m not trying to gain friends, that’s basically what I’m saying.
“I don’t want to make friends with you, I don’t care if you put me on your yacht, I don’t give a f***. I’m not gonna ever be nice to nobody; I’ll be kind, but never nice.”
