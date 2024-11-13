✕ Close Mike Tyson throws ferocious punches in open workout for Jake Paul boxing match

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are just two days away from one of the biggest and most controversial fights in years, as they prepare to square off in Dallas.

And ahead of their officially-sanctioned, professional bout, the Americans will share a stage at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday night (13 November), with each man set to talk up his chances of winning – amid conflicting predictions in the boxing world.

On Tuesday, 58-year-old Tyson and YouTube star Paul, 27, conducted an open workout in the Music Factory, with the former heavyweight champion taking an aggressive approach. His speed and power look to have waned somewhat, but Tyson seemed focused as his fight with Paul edges closer – four months after it was first due to take place, before Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.

Barring any late issues, the bout is finally set to go ahead on Friday (15 November), at Texas’s AT&T Stadium: home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. And the fight, in an unprecedented move, will stream live on Netflix.

Follow the press conference live below.