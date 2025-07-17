Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao will make a shocking return to professional boxing this weekend, challenging Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title at the age of 46.

Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-weight world champion, retired from the sport in 2021 but fought in an exhibition bout as recently as July 2024. Still, this weekend’s clash with 30-year-old Barrios marks a significant step-up in competition.

Filipino legend Pacquiao, who served his country as a senator between 2016 and 2022, will aim to take the WBC title from his American opponent in Las Vegas, with many in the sport expressing criticism of the match-up.

WBC rules allow former champions to re-enter the rankings and challenge for gold, thus Pacquiao’s surprise spot in a title fight in his first bout back.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Pacquiao vs Barrios will take place on Saturday 19 July at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks expected at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Prime Video pay-per-view, with the cost not yet clear. Customers do not need an Amazon Prime subscription to access the pay-per-view, but they do need an Amazon account.

Odds

open image in gallery Manny Pacquiao (left) and Mario Barrios face off ( Getty Images )

Pacquiao – 2/1

Barrios – 2/5

Draw – 15/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Mario Barrios (C) vs Manny Pacquiao (WBC welterweight title)

Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu (super-welterweight)

Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro (super-lightweight)

Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez (featherweight)

David Picasso vs Kyonosuke Kameda (super-bantamweight)

Mark Magsayo vs Jorge Mata (lightweight)

open image in gallery Pacquiao during his time as a senator in the Philippines ( Getty Images )

Gary Allen Russell vs Hugo Castaneda (super-featherweight)

Abel Ramos vs Jose Luis Sanchez (welterweight)

Omar Salcido Gamez vs Brian Gallegos (super-lightweight)

Eumir Felix Marcial vs Bernard Joseph (middleweight)

Jursly Vargas vs Sergio Aldana (super-lightweight)

Joseph Brown vs Aaron Watson (super-welterweight)

