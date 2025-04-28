Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Lopez takes on Barboza Jr in Times Square, on a stacked card in New York City
Teofimo Lopez faces a stern test against Arnold Barboza Jr this weekend, as the Americans clash in New York City – in Times Square, in fact, at an intriguing event.
The Ring Magazine, recently purchased by Saudi matchmaker Turki Alalshikh, is organising the fight card, which sees Lopez take on Barboza Jr while Ryan Garcia fights Rolly Romero and Devin Haney faces Jose Ramirez.
The plan is for Garcia and Haney, if both win, to square off against each other next, after Garcia shocked his fellow American with three knockdowns and a points win last April – before the result was overturned, upon the revelation that Garcia had failed a drug test.
That storyline is key to Friday’s event in Times Square, yet Lopez vs Barboza Jr could be the sleeper hit of the night.
The brash and talented (but inconsistent) Lopez, 27, defends the WBO super-lightweight belt against the interim champion, 33, who is fresh off a win over Adam Catterall – on the latter’s home turf in England, no less. Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Lopez vs Barboza Jr will take place on Friday 2 May in Times Square, New York City. A start time for the event is yet to be confirmed, as are the ring-walk times for the three bouts. In any case, Garcia vs Romero is expected to headline the card.
How can I watch it?
The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view. Fight fans can buy the event for £21.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US, and the equivalent of $24.99 for the rest of the world. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
Also note: fans can take advantage of the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle for £34.99 in the UK, $90 in the US, and €34.99 in Europe; this bundle includes the Times Square event and Canelo vs Scull on 3 May.
Full fight card
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero (welterweight)
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez (welterweight)
Teofimo Lopez (champion) vs Arnold Barboza Jr (WBO super-lightweight title)
Odds
Lopez – 4/9; Barboza Jr –15/8 ; draw – 16/1
Garcia – 1/9; Romero – 11/2; draw – 20/1
Haney – 1/12; Ramirez – 13/1; draw – 18/1
