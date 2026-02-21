Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2 live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington will clash again tonight, over two years after their gripping first fight – and fans are expecting another thrilling showdown.

In October 2023, Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) was leading on all three judges’ scorecards when Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) produced a knockout out of nowhere, as he has done on so many occasions.

By finishing Warrington in the seventh round – despite the beaten “Leeds Warrior” protesting the stoppage – Wood retained the WBA featherweight title. And now, over two years on, the former world champions will square off at super-featherweight, in front of a pro-Wood crowd in Nottingham.

Can 35-year-old Warrington get over the line, as he failed to do after his strong start to the first fight? Or will Wood, 37, hand his rival another bitter defeat?

Watch the event live on DAZN, here.