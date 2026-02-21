The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2 live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight
Warrington ventures into a hostile Nottingham Arena, over two years after he was stopped by Wood
Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington will clash again tonight, over two years after their gripping first fight – and fans are expecting another thrilling showdown.
In October 2023, Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) was leading on all three judges’ scorecards when Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) produced a knockout out of nowhere, as he has done on so many occasions.
By finishing Warrington in the seventh round – despite the beaten “Leeds Warrior” protesting the stoppage – Wood retained the WBA featherweight title. And now, over two years on, the former world champions will square off at super-featherweight, in front of a pro-Wood crowd in Nottingham.
Can 35-year-old Warrington get over the line, as he failed to do after his strong start to the first fight? Or will Wood, 37, hand his rival another bitter defeat?
Follow live updates and results from Wood vs Warrington 2 and the undercard fights, below. Watch the event live on DAZN, here.
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Round seven
Both women land clean hooks to the head, before they each target the body.
This is becoming a bruising, draining affair, no doubt.
Zamora lands three or four jabs at will, with Ryan not moving her head at all, before the Derby boxer covers up and absorbs a few hooks.
Zamora is really taking the initiative, but Ryan rallies later in the round.
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Round six
Ryan does the often-wise thing, as she starts to get behind her jab more.
Now she uses it to set up a clever combination, mixing in an uppercut and hook... only to eat a big shot from Zamora!
Both of them are switching from orthodox to southpaw and back, ha!
Hard right cross from Zamora, who actually builds a combination from there.
Now Zamora brings a Mexican style befitting of her background, as she and Ryan go head to head at close range, leaning in and attacking the body.
Mixed reactions as Leigh Wood arrives for hometown outing
Nottingham’s Wood obviously gets some cheers as he arrives in his hometown arena, but there are boos as well!
Sometime later, it’s similar for the arrival of Warrington. Lots of Leeds fans have made the trip, then, it seems...
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Round four
I won’t lie, Ryan looks a bit uncomfortable. Zamora continues to fight on the front foot, and Ryan winces – maybe from a body shot or just from a bit of tiredness...
There are still some big misses from Zamora, including now, as she wings about five wayward punches in a row.
But Ryan needs to mount some meaningful offence.
A better phase for her in the final seconds.
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Round three
Better work from Ryan here, who lets her hands go in bunches as Zamora bears down on her.
Short, straight shots from Ryan, and there’s a bit of marking on Zamora’s face – a little blood around her nose, too.
Oh! Zamora tees off on Ryan late in the round, and Ryan looks slightly stunned.
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Round two
These two-minute rounds always flash by.
Zamora aims to put Ryan under pressure again, and she doesn’t mind a bit of sloppy work if it means she’s making Ryan think.
Zamora topples backwards and hits the mat, but it’s just a trip – no knockdown.
Another big overhand from Zamora doesn’t quite land, but she’s backing herself here.
Good feet from Ryan to evade some further offence and counter with straights, but she’s tagged by a good left hook!
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Round one
Big overhand misses for Zamora, and Ryan uses some decent head movement to set up a well-timed jab.
Zamora continues to press forward, and now she sees a wide left hook blocked.
A period of clinching ensues, before Ryan covers up as Zamora attacks the body on both sides.
Ryan holds her opponent again late in the round, as Zamora pours on more pressure.
Quick start from Zamora.
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Sandy Ryan is in action now, as she boxes Karla Ramos Zamora for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title!
First bell sounds, as Ryan seeks to add to her past success as WBO welter champ.
Watch: Leo Atang stays unbeaten with first-minute KO
Well, he took 62 seconds if you go to when the clock officially stopped...
Atang, a promising heavyweight prospect, is now 4-0.
Wood vs Warrington 2 early undercard results
A few early undercard results are in the books already:
Joe Howarth def. Dan Booth via decision
Molly McCann def. Beata Dudek via decision
Leo Atang def. Dan Garber via first-round TKO
Tiah-Mai Ayton def. Catherine Tacone Ramos via decision
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks