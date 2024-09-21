Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will square off in an all-British title fight on Saturday, with the IBF heavyweight belt on the line at Wembley.

Dubois, 26, won the interim title by stopping Filip Hrgovic in June, but he was upgraded to official champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the regular belt. Now Dubois defends the gold against Joshua, 34, who is bidding to become a three-time world champion.

“AJ” previously reigned as unified champion twice – with his second reign ended by Usyk in 2022 – and he and Dubois will bring bad blood into Wembley Stadium, after Joshua threatened to “put a chair across” his opponent’s face in June.

The undercard features a number of high-profile names, too, including Joshua Buatsi, Josh Warrington, Liam Smith and Hamzah Sheeraz. That is thanks to Saudi investment, with this event representing the Gulf state’s second boxing card on foreign soil – and first in the UK.

Here's all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Joshua vs Dubois will take place on Saturday 21 September at Wembley Stadium in London.

The first fight is likely to begin at 6pm BST (10am PT / 12pm CT / 1pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on DAZN worldwide, including in the UK and US. The pay-per-view is priced at £19.99, and you can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

New subscribers who buy the pay-per-view and sign up to a Monthly Flex Offer will receive a seven-day free trial; those who choose the Instalment Offer will get one month free; and those picking the Annual Offer will receive a 15 per cent discount.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

In the UK, Joshua vs Dubois will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95, and on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99. The TNT pay-per-view can be watched on discovery+, EE TV and Prime Video.

Odds

Anthony Joshua (left) and Daniel Dubois face off at a press conference in June (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Joshua – 2/9

Dubois – 10/3

Draw – 18/1

Via Betway.

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Anthony Joshua (IBF heavyweight title)

Tyler Denny (C) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (European middleweight title)

Anthony Cacace (C) vs Josh Warrington (super-featherweight)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis (middleweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley (lightweight)