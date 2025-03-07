Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price will top an all-women’s fight card at the Royal Albert Hall tonight, as the British pair vie for three welterweight titles.

Jonas, a multi-weight world champion, will carry the WBC and IBF belts into the London venue, while the unbeaten Price enters as WBA champion.

While Jonas, 40, has the greater professional experience (16-2-1, 9 knockouts), the Liverpudlian should face a stern test from her Welsh foe, who has gone 8-0 (2 KOs) as a pro – building on her Olympic gold medal from Tokyo 2021.

Price, 30, also has youth on her side in this battle of southpaws, which headlines after Caroline Dubois defends her WBC lightweight title.

The card was also due to see Cindy Ngamba make her pro debut, after she became the Refugee team’s first-ever Olympic medalist last summer, but a medical issue has forced her off the event. Meanwhile, Price’s partner Karriss Artingstall boxes Raven Chapman. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Jonas vs Price will take place on Friday 7 March at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The main card is due to start at 7pm GMT (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 9.30pm GMT (1.30pm PT / 3.30pm CT / 4.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fights will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the fights live with the Sky Go app, while Now TV users can access the required Sky channels, too.

open image in gallery Natasha Jonas (left) and Lauren Price at a launch press conference for their title fight ( PA Wire )

Odds

Jonas – 7/2

Price – 2/9

Draw – 16/1

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery Caroline Dubois will make another defence of her WBC lightweight title ( Getty Images )

Natasha Jonas (WBC and IBF champion) vs Lauren Price (WBA champion) – unified welterweight titles

Caroline Dubois (C) vs Bo Mi Re Shin – WBC lightweight title

Chloe Watson (C) vs Jasmina Zapotoczna – European flyweight title

Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman – featherweight

Francesca Hennessy vs Gemma Ruegg – super bantamweight

