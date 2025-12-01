Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Johnny Fisher vs Herbert Matovu start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Fisher aims to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career, as he fights in Monte Carlo

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Monday 01 December 2025 10:52 EST
Comments
2024: Johnny Fisher on knocking down barriers in rugby and boxing

Johnny Fisher returns to the ring this weekend, as the fan-favourite heavyweight looks to get back to winning ways.

Fisher will fight Herbert Matovu in Monte Carlo, entering the bout on the back of two duels with Dave Allen – chaotic contests that saw the former sparring partners trade wins.

Fisher, 26, survived a knockdown to win a controversial decision against the veteran in December, before Allen again floored the “Romford Bull” en route to a stoppage victory in May.

Now Fisher, one of Britain’s favourite fresh faces in boxing, heads to Monaco to begin his rebuilding process. He does so under the guidance of a new coach in Tony Sims, as well as Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn – who will be keen to see his prospect back on form.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is the fight?

Fisher vs Matovu will take place on Saturday 6 December, at the Salle des Etoiles concert hall in Monte Carlo’s Sporting complex. The fight will play out on the undercard of Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail.

The event is due to begin at 7pm GMT, but the exact timing of Fisher’s fight is as yet unclear. The Independent will update this page as more information becomes available.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live exclusively on DAZN in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £14.99 per month.

Johnny Fisher (right) will aim to bounce back from his first pro loss, a May defeat by Dave Allen
Johnny Fisher (right) will aim to bounce back from his first pro loss, a May defeat by Dave Allen (Getty Images)

Fight card

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail (vacant EBU European super-bantamweight title)

Beatriz Ferreira (C) vs Elif Nur Turhan (IBF women’s lightweight title)

Sean McComb (C) vs Hugo Micallef (IBF European super-lightweight title)

Johnny Fisher vs Hebert Matovu (heavyweight)

Conah Walker vs Pat McCormack (welterweight)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in