Inoue vs Cardenas: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight tonight
Naoya Inoue will put his undisputed crown on the line against Ramon Cardenas
Japanese star Naoya Inoue returns to action on Sunday night, taking on American challenger Ramon Cardenas as he hunts a fourth defence of his undisputed crown.
“The Monster”, the undisputed super-bantamweight king, is on a 10-fight knockout streak and is heavily fancied to add Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) to that list.
The 32-year-old Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs), a four-division champion, will put his undisputed title on the line against Cardenas, with the Texan native fresh from a win over Bryan Acosta via unanimous decision in February.
The fight, held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday 4 May, will mark Inoue’s first appearance in the US since 2021, when he knocked out Michael Dasmarinas in the third round. His most recent outing was a stoppage win over Ye Joon Kim in January.
The bout comes hot on the heels of a stacked Friday night of fights in Times Square, as part of the latest event organised by Ring Magazine, recently bought by Saudi matchmaker Turki Alalshikh. That card will see Ryan Garcia take on Rolly Romero while Devin Haney fights Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez faces Arnold Barboza Jr. Then, on Saturday, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez boxes William Scull in another undisputed bout.
When is the fight?
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas will take place on Sunday 4 May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The fight is scheduled to start at 11pm EST (4am BST).
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the action live on Sky Sports.
Live coverage will begin at 8pm local time (1am BST), with the ring walks for the main event slated for 11pm local time (4am BST).
Full fight card
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas (undisputed super bantamweight titles)
Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez (WBO featherweight title)
Rohan Polanco vs Fabian Maidana (welterweight)
Emiliano Vargas vs Juan Leon (super lightweight)
Art Barrera Jr vs Juan Carlos Guerra (super welterweight)
Mikito Nakano vs Pedro Marquez (featherweight)
Ra'eese Aleem vs Rudy Garcia (featherweight)
Patrick O'Connor vs Marcus Smith (cruiserweight)
Odds
Inoue - 1/50
Cardenas - 11/1
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments