Fury vs Usyk 2 undercard: Full fight card featuring Ishmael Davis and David Allen

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will clash again next weekend, seven months after the Ukrainian was crowned undisputed heavyweight champion.

In May, Usyk won a split decision against the Briton to end a 24-year wait for an undisputed king in boxing’s glamour division. In doing so, the 37-year-old also handed Fury, 36, the first loss of his professional career.

Their rematch in Riyadh, where the first bout took place, will see the pair vie for the unified belts this time – after the unbeaten Usyk gave up the IBF title – but who else is fighting?

Israil Madrimov, who fought valiantly in a loss to Terence Crawford in August, was due to star, but he has fallen ill and will be replaced against Serhii Bohachuk – with Ishmail Davis stepping in. Elsewhere on the undercard, the “Romford Bull” Johnny Fisher will be in heavyweight action, as will rising star Moses Itauma.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Tyson Fury 2 (WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles)

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis (super-welterweight)

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean (heavyweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen (heavyweight)

Dennis McCann (C) vs Peter McGrail (European super-bantamweight title)

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor (featherweight)

When is the fight and what time does it start?

Fury vs Usyk 2, over 12 rounds for the unified heavyweight titles, will take place on Saturday 21 December. The rematch takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While start times and the full undercard are yet to be released, previous fights in Saudi Arabia have seen the main event start shortly after 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

As with recent Saudi-staged events, the fight will air live on DAZN pay-per-view, TNT Sports Box Office, and Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £24.99 on all three. However, DAZN is the only one that doesn’t require viewers to have a subscription to access the PPV; and it is offering a free, seven-day, no-commitment trial if fans buy the event. Purchase the fight on DAZN here.

Odds

Usyk – 8/13

Fury – 11/8

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

How much money are Fury and Usyk making?

Reports suggested that the overall purse for the first fight was around $150m (£116m), with Fury taking roughly 70 per cent of that. For the rematch, the purse is reported to be closer to $191m (£150m), and while the split has not been disclosed, Usyk should earn a greater percentage than he did in May – as the A-side this time around.