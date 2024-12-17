Fury vs Usyk 2 live stream: How to watch fight on TV and PPV price

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oleksandr Usyk will aim to do the double over Tyson Fury next weekend, as the pair square off in a rematch in Riyadh.

Seven months ago, Usyk narrowly outpointed Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. And while the Ukrainian soon gave up the IBF belt, meaning only three of the four major titles are on the line this time, Fury will still be desperate for revenge.

The Briton’s loss to Usyk was the first of his professional career, while Usyk’s split-decision win kept him unbeaten. However, Fury has a strong record in rematches: after points wins over Derek Chisora and John McDermott and a draw with Deontay Wilder, the “Gypsy King” stopped each man the second time around – and third, in the cases of Wilder and Chisora.

So, fans expect another close affair in Saudi Arabia. Yet Usyk, 37, is the favourite ahead of this rematch – having come close to stopping Fury, 36, in round nine in May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

How can I watch the fight?

As with recent Saudi-staged events, the fight will air live on DAZN pay-per-view, TNT Sports Box Office, and Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £24.99 on all three.

However, DAZN is the only one that doesn’t require viewers to have a subscription to access the PPV; and it is offering a free, seven-day, no-commitment trial if fans buy the event. Purchase the fight on DAZN here.

When is the fight and what time does it start?

Fury vs Usyk 2, over 12 rounds for the unified heavyweight titles, will take place on Saturday 21 December. The rematch takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While start times and the full undercard are yet to be released, previous fights in Saudi Arabia have seen the main event start shortly after 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) beat Tyson Fury via split decision ( Getty Images )

Odds

Usyk – 8/13

Fury – 11/8

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

How much money are Fury and Usyk making?

Reports suggested that the overall purse for the first fight was around $150m (£116m), with Fury taking roughly 70 per cent of that. For the rematch, the purse is reported to be closer to $191m (£150m), and while the split has not been disclosed, Usyk should earn a greater percentage than he did in May – as the A-side this time around.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery The ‘Romford Bull’ Johnny Fisher is among the undercard fighters to watch ( Getty Images )

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Tyson Fury 2 (WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles)

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis (super-welterweight)

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean (heavyweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen (heavyweight)

Dennis McCann (C) vs Peter McGrail (European super-bantamweight title)

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor (featherweight)