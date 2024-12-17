Fury vs Usyk 2 predictions: Top fighters tip who will win heavyweight title rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Next weekend, Tyson Fury will aim to avenge his first-ever professional loss, as he fights Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh for the second time this year.

In May, Usyk won a split decision over the Briton after coming close to stopping him in round nine, and the result crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

It also kept him unbeaten, although he had to fight through adversity in the middle rounds to keep that perfect record intact.

Since then, the 37-year-old has vacated the IBF belt, meaning only three of the four major titles are on the line in this rematch. Still, Fury, 36, will be highly motivated to level the score.

But as the Saudi showdown edges nearer and predictions are made, opinions are split in the boxing world.

Cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, a former sparring partner of Fury, has faith in the Briton. “I feel like, in this fight, we’re going to see a version of Fury that we haven’t seen for a long time: a hungry Fury, [who knows he] can be beaten if he doesn’t perform well,” said the Australian.

“So, I feel like he’s going to be preparing the best he’s prepared in a long time, to win this fight. He knew his boxing IQ was better than a lot of those fighters that he’s been fighting; he relied on that. This one, he can’t rely on that natural ability. He needs to put in the hard work as well, and I feel like we’re going to see that.”

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) came close to stopping Tyson Fury in May ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Derek Chisora – a former opponent of Fury and Usyk – is picking the Ukrainian to triumph again. Chisora, who lost to Fury thrice and Usyk once, said: “[Usyk] is still the same, bro. It’s gonna be a good fight, we’re gonna see a little bit of difference, but you have to understand: Tyson will come a little bit different, but Usyk will come a little bit different [as well]. But as the scales hit right now, my money’s still edging on Usyk.”

Elsewhere, ex-world champion Joe Cordina, who fought on the undercard of Fury-Usyk 1 like Opetaia, predicted: “Fury, [rounds eight to 12], stoppage. He’ll struggle with the footwork of Usyk for the first half, and then he’ll just think: ‘I’ve got to get on it now.’ And the weight, the size will all come into play.”

Another former world champion, Carl Frampton, echoed that sentiment. He said: “I fancy Fury. My mind hasn’t really swayed from start to finish, which is strange in a fight of this magnitude; I’ve been saying Fury from the start. I think Fury is in the zone now, he’s serious, he’s ready to fight. Both guys seem to be very, very confident. Both, I think, know it’s going to be a difficult fight.”

Back in the heavyweight division, Fabio Wardley and Agit Kabayel differed in their opinions.

open image in gallery Fury led the fight at the midway point, and taunted Usyk during that spell ( PA Wire )

Wardley, the reigning British champion, said: “A lot of people I’ve spoken to within the industry are edging towards Usyk. [Those predictions are] more so mentality-based. I [also] think he’s more focused on the task at hand, focused on the job, and is dedicated.”

Kabayel countered: “Fury’s mentality is better [than last time], he’s focused, he will win the fight. He has long arms, he is tall, and he is intelligent – he has everything. He works with the brain. This fight’s very close. He is really good at boxing, Oleksandr Usyk, but in my heart, I think Fury wins the fight on points. I hate predictions, but I will say this.”

Amir Khan similarly backed Fury to right his wrong from May, with the former world champion saying: “I just lean more towards Tyson in this fight. As we get closer to the fight, I feel like Tyson might be a little too thin. We know Fury can fight on his back foot, but we just don’t know what to expect [...] Let’s see, I’m gonna stick with Fury to win the fight, but there could be a few scares.”

But, showing how divisive this rematch is proving, world champion Lauren Price picked Usyk to do the double over Fury.

“Fury obviously is massive and a great champion,” she said, “but I can’t go against Usyk. He’s phenomenal – his ring IQ, everything really... Usyk by decision.”

open image in gallery Fury suffered a split-decision loss to Usyk in Riyadh, where they clash again on 21 December ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn – who watched “AJ” lose to Usyk twice – said: “I have no idea how to beat [Usyk], but Tyson Fury is a very smart fighter. He has smart people in the corner, but also from an IQ [perspective] in boxing, he’s right up there. Unfortunately, so is Oleksandr Usyk.

“So my money, especially when he’s won the first fight, will always be on Oleksandr Usyk. [But] my heart wants to see Tyson Fury win – not just because he’s British, but because I want to set up the AJ fight. I’d love to see him do it, but I do see him as the underdog in this fight.”