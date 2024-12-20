Last-minute change made to Fury vs Usyk 2 judging
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk square off again on Saturday, seven months after the Ukrainian beat the Briton via split decision
There has been a late change to the judging panel for Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, with one judge withdrawing due to illness.
On Saturday (21 December), Fury will fight Usyk in Riyadh, seven months after losing to the Ukrainian via split decision in the same Saudi city.
Usyk’s victory kept him unbeaten and crowned him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, while Fury suffered defeat for the first time.
Their rematch, for the unified titles, is set to be scored by US judge Pat Morley and Puerto Rico’s Gerardo Martinez, who were set to be joined by Fernando Barbosa.
But Barbosa withdrew due to illness late on Thursday, before he could fly to Riyadh. Replacing the American is compatriot Steve Weisfeld, who made the journey to Saudi Arabia on Thursday night.
The news was reported by Dan Rafael early on Friday.
In the first contest between Usyk, 37, and Fury, 36, the Ukrainian earned scorecards of 115-112 (judge Manuel Oliver Palomo) and 114-113 (Mike Fitzgerald), while the Briton snatched the other card (114-113, Craig Metcalfe).
The Independent scored the bout 115-112 to Usyk, and most observers agreed that the former cruiserweight king was a rightful winner. Yet Fury accused the judges of favouring Usyk due to Ukraine’s ongoing invasion by Russia.
Saturday’s rematch will also feature an AI judge, according to Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, though they will not impact the official scoring.
