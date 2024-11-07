Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury battles Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight world title fight rematch next month.

The Gypsy King was handed a first defeat by the Ukrainian, who became the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

His reign as the undisputed champion did not last long though, with Usyk opting to drop the IBF belt, with Daniel Dubois installed as the new champion and defending the title against Anthony Joshua with a crushing fifth-round knockout at Wembley Stadium.

Fury, who was seemingly disappointed after ‘AJ’ was knocked out, now has the opportunity for revenge in what promises to be a packed card. The fight will not be for the undisputed title, though, but Usyk can protect his status as the No.1 in the division and one of the true pound-by-pound superstars in the sport.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

When is the fight?

Fury v Usyk 2, over 12 rounds for the heavyweight title, will take place on Saturday, 21 December.

The rematch takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While start times and the full undercard are yet to be released, previous fights in Saudi Arabia have seen the main event start shortly after 10pm GMT (2:00pm PT / 4:00pm CT / 5:00pm ET).

Broadcast details for the fight have not been released, yet TNT Sports Box Office is likely to carry the fight, while Riyadh Season could make the fight available on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office as well, as was the case with Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois. The cost of the fight is likely to be in the region of £19.95.

Odds

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury ( Getty Images )

Usyk – 8/15

Fury – 6/4

Draw – 14/1

