Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard: Full fight card for grudge match including Anthony Yarde and Liam Smith

Next weekend, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will headline one of the biggest bouts in British boxing this year.

After Benn’s drug-test results came back positive for the banned substance clomifene in 2022, the original bout was called off, but the 28-year-old’s suspension from boxing in Britain was lifted last year, paving the way for the fight to go ahead.

Two-and-a-half years after Eubank Jr vs Benn was originally scheduled, the rivals will finally settle the score at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 April.

Heated exchanges between the British boxing rivals are approaching boiling point and anticipation is at an all-time high for this long-awaited showdown.

And anticipation will build on the night itself, as a stacked undercard plays out before the main event.

Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur go toe-to-toe for the third time in their careers. The first time around Arthur defeated Yarde by split decision, but Yarde won the rematch by knockout in the fourth round.

open image in gallery Anthony Yarde lands on Lyndon Arthur ( Getty Images )

The Briton now takes on a trilogy match against his former domestic rival on 26 April, as he continues his journey towards another potential shot at light-heavyweight title glory.

Elsewhere on the card, former WBO super-welterweight champion Liam Smith will fight for the first time since losing his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr in 2023. Smith will take on Aaron McKenna, bidding to bounce back to winning ways.

open image in gallery Liam Smith’s ring walk for his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr ( Action Images via Reuters )

Also, Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton and Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke mark intriguing cruiserweight match-ups at Tottenham.

Fight card (subject to change)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (light-heavyweight)

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (middleweight)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (cruiserweight)

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (cruiserweight)

When is the event?

Eubank Jr vs Benn is scheduled for 26 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The main card will start at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).

open image in gallery Eubank Jr (left) and Benn (right) face off at London press conference ( Getty Images )

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in more than 200 countries worldwide. The PPV is priced at £21.99 in the UK, $24.99 in the US, and €24.99 in Europe. The event will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, with pricing expected to be similar to DAZN’s.

Viewers do not need a subscription to either platform to purchase the PPV, but buying the DAZN PPV grants you seven days of free access to the entire platform. You can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.