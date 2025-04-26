Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will finally square off this weekend, as they look to settle their grudge at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

The fight between the British rivals is due to play out two-and-a-half years after they were first due to clash, and more than 30 years after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn rounded out their own in-ring rivalry.

Benn will move up two weights to face Eubank Jr at middleweight, aiming to stay unbeaten as he does so. The main-event contest comes after the match-up collapsed in 2022, when it was revealed that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test results.

The 28-year-old was subsequently banned from boxing in Britain until recently, and now that he has been cleared, he and 35-year-old Eubank Jr will meet in one of the country’s biggest fights this generation.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Eubank Jr vs Benn is scheduled for Saturday 26 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Main-card coverage will start at 5pm BST, with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm BST.

How can I watch it?

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn, days before their grudge match ( Getty )

The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in more than 200 countries worldwide. The PPV is priced at £19.95 in the UK, $24.99 in the US, and €24.99 in Europe. The event will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.95.

Viewers do not need a subscription to either platform to purchase the PPV, but buying the DAZN PPV grants you seven days of free access to the entire platform. You can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Fight card in full*

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (light-heavyweight)

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (middleweight)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (cruiserweight)

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (cruiserweight)

*Subject to change

open image in gallery Viddal Riley is aiming to stay unbeaten when he fights on the Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard ( Getty )

Eubank Jr vs Benn prize money

While the official figures have not been disclosed, it has been reported that the prize money on offer for Eubank Jr vs Benn sits at £18m.

The purse split is believed to be 60-40 in favour of Eubank Jr, meaning Benn will earn approximately £2m less than his opponent.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.