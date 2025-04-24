Eubank Jr vs Benn prize money: How much will the fighters earn and what is the purse split?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will finally throw down in one of the most anticipated fights in British boxing on Saturday.

The rivals will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more than three decades after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter grudge, and two-and-a-half years after Eubank Jr vs Benn was initially due to take place.

In October 2022, the fight fell apart on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test findings, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently. When the 28-year-old was finally cleared, his match-up with Eubank Jr, 35, was quickly rebooked.

The build has been heated to say the least, with a press conference in February ending in chaos, as Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg. Another press conference, two days later, saw Eubank Jr threaten Nigel Benn, who put his hands around the younger man’s neck in the week’s earlier chaos.

The bad blood between the bruisers has led to the bout accruing vast mainstream attention, with the 62,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expected to welcome a sold-out crowd on 26 April.

Here’s how much each fighter will pocket from the fight.

Eubank Jr vs Benn prize money

While the official figures have not been disclosed, it has been reported that the prize money on offer for Eubank Jr vs Benn sits at £18m.

The purse split is believed to be 60-40 in favour of Eubank Jr, meaning Benn will earn approximately £2m less than his opponent.

open image in gallery Eddie Hearn (right) watches Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn face off ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

When is Eubank Jr vs Benn and how can I watch?

Eubank Jr vs Benn is scheduled for Saturday, 26 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The main card will start at 5pm BST, with main-event ring walks expected at around 10.30pm BST.

The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in more than 200 countries worldwide. The PPV is priced at £19.95 in the UK, $24.99 in the US, and €24.99 in Europe. The event will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.95.

Viewers do not need a subscription to either platform to purchase the PPV, but buying the DAZN PPV grants you seven days of free access to the entire platform. You can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Eubank Jr vs Benn fight card in full*

open image in gallery Anthony Yarde (right) is among the many Britons fighting on the undercard ( PA Wire )

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (light-heavyweight)

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (middleweight)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (cruiserweight)

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (cruiserweight)

*Subject to change

