Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn rivalry unlocks new layer as Sr takes aim at Nigel

A new dimension was added to the rivalry between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn on Thursday, as the rivals’ fathers reignited their own feud at the final press conference for their sons’ rematch.

On Saturday, Eubank Jr and Benn will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the former outpointed his fellow Briton in a thrilling bout in April – more than 30 years after Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn rounded out their own rivalry.

Eubank Sr made a surprise, last-moment appearance in April, having criticised the weight disparity between his son and Conor Benn in the build-up. And on Thursday, Eubank Sr was involved in a pre-fight event for the first time during this rivalry, attending the final press conference for Saturday’s rematch.

Conor Benn, 29, will again move up to middleweight to face Eubank Jr, 36, but they weren’t the only ones trading barbs on Thursday; Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn also got into a verbal back-and-forth.

Eubank Sr took issue with suggestions that he was paid to attend his son’s first fight with Conor Benn, saying: “If a father takes money, nothing wrong with that. But if there’s a father who doesn’t take money – none – then that is to be studied. Study that.

“You can’t pay me anything; I’m here for heart. Remember what I’ve lived by my whole career. I’ve lived and behaved with patience, kindness, I’m not proud, I’m not rude. I’m not easily angered, Nigel, and I keep no record of wrongs.”

Conor Benn laughed to his father at this point, while Nigel bit his tongue.

open image in gallery Left to right in centre: Chris Eubank Sr, Jr, Conor Benn and Nigel Benn ( Getty Images )

“Whoever told Nigel I was paid whatever sum of money, they lied to you,” Eubank Sr continued, addressing a comment by Talksport host Jim White, who recently said the radio station was told by Nigel Benn that Sr was paid £250,000 to be present in April.

“And you actually spouting what they’ve told you makes you a liar,” Eubank Sr went on. “So, expose that lie, in order to actually clear your name. Otherwise, who in future is going to believe you?”

Nigel Benn retorted: “I’m not really paying attention to what [Eubank Sr] says, it’s just going over my head. We’re here to talk about a fight, my son fighting. Nothing else. Not about what [Sr has] done or ain’t done.”

“I just think you two should face off,” Conor Benn joked, to which his father said: “I don’t mind having a face-off!”

open image in gallery Eubank Jr won a thrilling fight with Conor Benn on points in April ( PA Archive )

Later, the pair would face off next to their sons – but only after Eubank Jr accused Conor Benn’s promotional team, Matchroom, of preventing Jr’s head of security from attending the press conference. Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn denied the claim, holding up a board that said “bull****”.

That followed the opening of the press conference, when “Silent Night” played on loudspeakers as Hearn held up a series of cue cards with text on them. Hearn was referencing the fact that Eubank Jr constantly spoke over him at the press conferences for April’s bout.