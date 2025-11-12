Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will clash in a seismic rematch this weekend, as Benn seeks revenge against his bitter British rival.

Six months on from their thrilling first clash, Benn and Eubank Jr will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the latter secured a decision win in April – but not without facing moments of serious adversity.

It was a night of immense drama, more than 30 years after the boxers’ fathers – Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr – rounded out their own gripping rivalry. In fact, Eubank Sr was a surprise attendee at the last minute in April; having criticised the natural weight disparity between his son and Conor Benn, it was a major shock to see Eubank Sr accompany Jr to the ring.

And Eubank Sr saw his son’s hand raised, in a moment of despair for the younger Benn, who will seek his family’s first win over a Eubank when the rematch takes place this week.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is Eubank Jr vs Benn 2?

The fight will take place on Saturday 15 November at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Doors open at 4.30pm GMT (8.30am PT / 10.30am CT / 11.30am ET), meaning the first fight is likely to begin shortly thereafter. Main-event ring walks are provisionally scheduled for 9.35pm GMT (1.35pm PT / 3.35pm CT / 4.35pm ET).

How can I watch the fight?

Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 and its undercard will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide. The PPV will cost £24.99 in the UK / $59.99 in the US / $24.99 or the equivalent for the rest of the world.Viewers to not need a DAZN subscription to buy the PPV.

Odds

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr (right) pressuring Conor Benn ( PA Archive )

Eubank Jr – 8/15

Benn – 13/8

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.

The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card in full

open image in gallery Jack Catterall will be in action, in an all-British clash ( Getty Images )

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)

Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman (welterweight)

Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch (heavyweight)

Adam Azim vs Zaur Abdullaev (super-lightweight)

Mikie Tallon vs Fezan Shahid (flyweight)

Sam Gilley vs Ishmael Davis (super-welterweight)