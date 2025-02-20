Dubois vs Parker at risk as heavyweight champion falls ill two days before fight
Organisers are seeking a possible replacement in case Dubois cannot fight, it has been reported
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker is at risk of collapsing on two days’ notice after the heavyweight champion fell ill, it has been reported.
Dubois is due to defend the IBF title against Parker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday (22 February), but organisers are seeking a possible replacement for the Briton, in case he is unable to fight.
That is per The Ring, a magazine owned by boxing’s chief matchmaker Turki Alalshikh – the Saudi adviser behind the Gulf state’s aggressive entry into boxing in recent years.
According to The Ring, 27-year-old Dubois is “being evaluated by a doctor”, while Lawrence Okolie, David Adeleye and Mourad Aliev are being considered as potential replacements.
The Independent has contacted representatives of Dubois for comment.
His heavyweight title fight with New Zealand’s Parker, 33, is due to serve as Saturday’s co-main event, before Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol’s rematch for the undisputed light-heavyweight titles.
The fight card has been hailed by many fans and pundits as the “greatest” in boxing history, yet it was first hit by illness on Tuesday, when Floyd Schofield was removed from his planned bout with Shakur Stevenson.
Schofield was due to challenge his fellow unbeaten American for the WBC lightweight title, but he was deemed unfit to compete. As a result, Josh Padley will step in to fight Stevenson.
More follows...
