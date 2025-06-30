Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank will meet in an intriguing domestic clash this weekend, as they square off in Manchester.

Catterall’s story as a nearly-man is well known; in 2022, the Chorley southpaw lost a highly controversial decision while challenging Josh Taylor for undisputed status at super-lightweight, and his interim-title fight with Arnold Barboza Jr this February ended in a narrow defeat.

Yet Catterall has also shown himself to be one of Britain’s finest technicians, as he did in his rematch win against Taylor last year, and he will look to exhibit his skills at a new weight this week.

In his welterweight debut, Eubank awaits. The nephew of the legendary Chris Eubank – and cousin of the in-form Eubank Jr – will look to stay unbeaten in his highest-profile bout yet. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Catterall vs Eubank will take place on Saturday 5 July at the AO Arena in Manchester. The first bell is set for 5pm BST (9am PT / 11am ET / 12pm ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm ET / 2pm ET). Main-event ring walks are then expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm ET / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will stream live exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month and allowing access to over 185 fights a year – across boxing, bare-knuckle boxing, MMA and kickboxing.

Odds

Catterall – 2/5

Eubank – 2/1

Draw – 16/1

Jack Catterall (right) and Harlem Eubank ( Getty Images )

Via Betway.

Fight card (subject to change)

Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank (welterweight)

Joe Cordina vs Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (lightweight)

Aqib Fiaz vs Alex Murphy (lightweight)

Pat Brown vs Lewis Oakford (cruiserweight)

William Crolla vs Fraser Wilkinson (super-welterweight)

Skye Nicolson vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (women’s super-bantamweight)

Niall Brown vs Victor Ionascu (super-middleweight)

Leo Atang vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)

Alfie Middlemiss vs Mohammed Wako (featherweight)

