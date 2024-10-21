Catterall vs Prograis live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jack Catterall will box Regis Prograis in Manchester this weekend, aiming to secure a world-title shot in 2025.

Catterall last fought in May, beating Josh Taylor in an entertaining rematch of their 2022 bout – one of the most controversial fights in recent years.

Catterall lost a hotly-disputed decision to Taylor in their first clash, but the second time around, his slick performance was rewarded with victory.

Yet while Taylor defended the undisputed super-lightweight titles in the first fight, he had no belts left by the time of May’s rematch, meaning Catterall’s wait for major gold continues.

He can move a step closer to a belt with another win over an ex-world champion, though, and Saturday’s fight with Prograis represents such an opportunity.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Catterall vs Prograis will take place on Saturday 26 October at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

No timings have yet been announced, but the main card is expected to begin at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), and main-event ring walks are likely to start at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on DAZN around the world. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you'll need a VPN.

Odds

Jack Catterall (left) will face Regis Prograis in Manchester on 26 October ( Getty Images )

Catterall – 2/9

Prograis – 100/30

Draw – 20/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jr (British super-featherweight title)

Pat McCormack vs Williams Andres Herrera (welterweight)

James Flint vs Campbell Hatton (super-lightweight)

Joe McGrail vs Lewis Morris (featherweight)

Junaid Bostan vs Maico Somamariva (super-welterweight)

Stephen Clarke vs TBA (middleweight)

William Crolla vs Lorenzo Grasso (super-welterweight)

Emily Whitworth vs TBA (women’s bantamweight)

