Benavidez vs Yarde: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight this weekend

David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde will headline a stacked card of boxing this weekend, clashing in one of four world-title fights.

For the third and likely final time, Britain’s Yarde will try to become a world champion, but he faces a stern test against one of the most-formidable fighters in boxing’s higher weight classes: WBC light-heavyweight champ Benavidez.

At 28, the best may still be ahead of Benavidez, who craves match-ups with the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, while Yarde, 34, makes his last roll of the dice.

Also at the Riyadh event, Devin Haney seeks a world title in a third division, challenging WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr, and super-flyweight king Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Fernando Martinez in a unification bout.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

The event will take place on Saturday 22 November at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET), with main-event ring walks due at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The fights will air live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide. The PPV will cost £24.99 in the UK / $59.99 in the US and Canada / $24.99 or the equivalent for the rest of the world.Viewers do not need a DAZN subscription to buy the PPV. You can purchase the fight on DAZN here, now.

Odds

open image in gallery David Benavidez during his win over David Morrell Jr ( Getty Images )

Benavidez – 1/9; Yarde – 11/2; draw – 20/1

Norman Jr – 4/5; Haney – 11/10; draw – 16/1

Rodriguez – 1/9; Martinez – 6/1; draw – 20/1

Fight card

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

open image in gallery Devin Haney (right) is a former two-weight world champion, undisputed in one division ( AP )

David Benavidez (C) vs Anthony Yarde (WBC light-heavyweight title)

Brian Norman Jr (C) vs Devin Haney (WBO welterweight title)

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (WBC and WBO super-flyweight champion) vs Fernando Martinez (WBA champion)

Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes (vacant WBO lightweight title)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Samuel Nmomah (middleweight)

