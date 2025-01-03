Anthony Joshua admits to ‘turbulent times’ after Daniel Dubois defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anthony Joshua has admitted to going through “turbulent times” since losing to Daniel Dubois, while revealing his priority fight for 2025.

In September, Joshua was dropped multiple times en route to a fifth-round loss to Dubois, who retained the IBF heavyweight belt at Wembley.

Talk quickly turned to a rematch, but Dubois has since been paired with Joseph Parker, whom he will face in February. Meanwhile, a long-awaited clash between Joshua and Tyson Fury looks close again, after the latter lost to Oleksandr Usyk in December.

“2025, I am targeting Tyson Fury,” Joshua said during his meeting with Nigerian president Bola Tinubu, per multiple reports.

Of his loss to Dubois, “AJ” added: “[It] makes me hungry, makes me want to work harder. Time is of the essence, time is limited, so I just want to put in more work.

“When I look back, I believe I could have done more in 2024. I have another chance in 2025 to do more, and I am going to make sure I take every opportunity that comes my way.

“I should have won but I didn’t, and I am going to go again. My life is up and down, so I have to get used to the turbulent times and keep riding the wave. I can’t stop now. I have to keep going until I reach my destination.”

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua after his defeat by Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

Joshua, 35, started 2024 in fine fashion, brutally knocking out Francis Ngannou in early March. But after beating the ex-UFC champion, Joshua’s fortunes changed, as he was dismantled by fellow Briton Dubois.

As a result, Joshua’s pursuit of a third world-title reign is up in the air. But a dream match with compatriot Fury would not need a title.

In late December, after Fury lost to Usyk on points for the second time in seven months, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said AJ wants to fight twice in 2025.

“[The first fight will be] in May or June,” Hearn told iFL TV. “He’s not in full training yet. He’s probably ready to resume training in January.

open image in gallery Dubois knocked out Joshua in round five of their heavyweight bout ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

“At the moment, you’ve got the Dubois fight on 22 February, and you’ve got to see what Fury wants to do. We’re not in a terrible rush. AJ will fight twice in 2025. Once in the summer and once in the winter.

“If we can’t make the Dubois fight and if Fury doesn’t want to fight, then you have to make the decision to fight somebody, or do you wait for those fights?

“I can’t speak on behalf of AJ, for who he’s prepared to fight. But what I know is the focus is Daniel Dubois or Tyson Fury. Of course, Joshua’s done it all. If he gets Fury on his resume, he’s boxed virtually everybody of his era.”