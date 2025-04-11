Boat Race 2025: Who is competing for Oxford and Cambridge?
Everything you need to know ahead of the annual race
Oxford and Cambridge are once again set to do battle as the annual Boat Race nears.
The Blue Boats will vie for glory along a four-mile stretch of the River Thames from Putney to Mortlake, with Oxford out to end a streak of Cambridge dominance in recent years. The Light Blues have won seven years in a row in the women’s race and six of the last eight men’s races.
To combat this, Oxford have a new-look squad, with a brand-new coaching setup and a host of former Olympians in their Blue Boat.
Cambridge’s preparation for the race has been rocked by a spat over selection, with Oxford successfully banning three of the opposition crew, all PGCE students, from taking part in a debate which has dragged on for months.
Whether that has a material impact in ending Cambridge’s long winning streak remains to be seen, with all to play for on Sunday afternoon.
When is the Boat Race?
The women’s race will start at 1.20pm BST on Sunday 13 April.
The men’s race will start at 2.20pm BST on Sunday 13 April.
How can I watch the Boat Race?
The action will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage getting underway at 12.45pm.
What is the course?
The Boat Race course, known as the Championship Course, is four miles and 374 yards (6.8 km) long, stretching between Putney and Mortlake on the south bank of the River Thames in south west London.
What are the teams?
Oxford Women’s Team
- Daniel Orton (Cox)
- Heidi Long (Stroke)
- Kyra Delray
- Annie Anezakis
- Sarah Marshall
- Alexia Lowe
- Tessa Haining
- Lilli Freischem
- Sarah Polson (Bow)
Oxford Women’s most decorated rower this year is Heidi Long, a British bronze medallist from the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s eight. The boat’s third-place finish marked just the second time in history that GB had won a medal in the race. GB have another potential Olympian in the Oxford boat in Kyra Delray, who has won junior and under-23 medals for the national team and recovered from double hip surgery to race this Sunday.
Cambridge Women’s Team
- Jack Nicholas (Cox)
- Samy Morton (Stroke)
- Tash Morrice
- Claire Collins
- Carys Earl
- Annie Wertheimer
- Sophia Hahn
- Gemma King
- Katy Hempson (Bow)
Cambridge Women have Australian 2024 Olympic spare Samy Morton and two-time Olympian, and former World Championships bronze medallist Claire Collins in their boat. The American has raced a parallel career to Long: the pair share a birthday and have faced off several times through the junior, U23 and senior ranks, including at the Olympics last summer. Cambridge’s Blue Boat also features returning winners from last year’s crew, Carys Earl and Gemma King, the latter in her seventh Boat race campaign.
Oxford Men’s Team
- Tobias Bernard (Cox)
- Nico Kohl (Stroke)
- Nick Rusher
- Tom Mackintosh
- Tass von Mueller
- James Doran
- Felix Rawlinson
- Will O’Connell
- Tom Sharrock (Bow)
The Oxford men’s team is stacked with former Olympians: president and Olympic champion Tom Mackintosh, who won gold for New Zealand in the men’s eight in Tokyo 2020; Nico Kohl, a member of the Italy squad in Paris 2024; and American Nick Rusher, who won bronze in the men’s eight last summer and whose parents - who met on the national team - and sister have all competed in the Games.
Cambridge Men’s Team
- Ollie Boyne (Cox)
- Douwe de Graaf (Stroke)
- Simon Hatcher
- James Robson
- George Bourne
- Gabriel Mahler
- Luke Beever
- Noam Mouelle
- Luca Ferraro (Bow)
The Cambridge men’s team doesn’t have the same international pedigree as their opposition number but makes up for it in experience, with 30-year-old James Robson - himself a spare for GB in Paris - the veteran of the day. The squad also includes Noam Mouelle and Luca Ferraro, both two-time Boat Race winners with Cambridge, and Douwe de Graaf, a member of GB’s development squad for LA 2028.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments