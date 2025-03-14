BetVictor, one of the country’s top horse racing betting sites, is running a special Cheltenham offer for the 2025 festival.

The BetVictor Cheltenham offer gives users £20 in free bets to wager on the action at Prestbury Park, as well as a chance to win £20,000.

Not only that, BetVictor have boosted the Cheltenham Gold Cup odds of favourite Galopin Des Champs to evens for Friday’s blue riband event.

Here’s a guide to the BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer and all the other promotions this bookmaker is running during the festival.

BetVictor Cheltenham Welcome Offer

BetVictor has launched its Cheltenham offer for this year with free bets and entry into a prize draw for £20,000 cash available to new customers.

Crucially, punters must use one of the links in our article to claim this special offer.

After creating your account, opt in to the BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer. Next, deposit a minimum of £10 and place a bet of £10 or more on any Cheltenham market with odds or evens or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has been settled, users will be credited with £20 in BetVictor Cheltenham free bets.

Free bets can be used on any BetVictor horse racing markets and can only be used on selections with odds of evens or greater. Any free bets will expire at 11:59 on Saturday, 15th March.

In addition, once punters have placed a qualifying wager, they’ll be automatically entered in the BetVictor Cheltenham prize draw for a chance to win £20,000.

BetVictor Cheltenham Offers & Features for 2025 Festival

BetVictor is one of the best betting sites for regular promotions, and they are expected to ramp up their offers during the Cheltenham Festival.

Here’s a selection of the best offers and features that can be used in conjunction with betting on Cheltenham.

Galopin Des Champs Boosted to Evens: Galopin Des Champs is one of the biggest favourites of the 2025 Festival as he bids to win three successive Gold Cups. Available at around 8/15 with most bookmakers BetVictor have boosted his price to win the Gold Cup to even-money.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): BetVictor have some of the most competitive Cheltenham odds, but if the SP is higher than the odds taken, BetVictor will pay out at the bigger price on all Cheltenham races. BetVictor’s best odds guaranteed offer kicks in from 9am each morning and is available on all festival.

Run For Your Money: BetVictor will issue cash refunds if your selection is deemed to have lost any chance of winning at the start of a race. That means if your horse were to refuse or whip around at the start, fail to come out or lose all chance at the stalls, you could be in line to receive your stake back.

Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB): You can place ante-post bets on the Cheltenham Festival safe in the knowledge that if your selection doesn’t run, you’ll get your stake refunded as cash as part of the non-runner no bet offer, which covers all races at the festival.

Extra Places: BetVictor offer extra places on races daily and that will continue during the Cheltenham Festival.

Odds Boosts: BetVictor will offer Cheltenham daily price boosts on selected runners and pre-built multiples on each day of the festival.

Lucky Dip: Get your odds boosted on selected Cheltenham markets by spinning BetVictor’s Lucky Dip wheel. Just choose your Lucky Dip market, enter your stake and spin the wheel to receive your selection at boosted odds.

Guaranteed Prize Wheel: Enjoy a free spin on the Guaranteed Prize Wheel every day at BetVictor. Prizes include cash, free bets, free spins and more.

Bet Finder: Use BetVictor’s Bet Finder to help you pick out wagers for Cheltenham.

Live Streaming: Stream every Cheltenham Festival race on BetVictor for free. You just need a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to be able to live stream any race in the UK or Ireland.

BetVictor Cheltenham Specials

BetVictor have produced a huge range of Cheltenham specials, from the number of winning favourites, to most successful trainers and the winning distance of certain races.

Owner and trainer-related bets include JP McManus owning six or more winners or Gordon Elliott to train four or more winners.

Race-specific specials include Galopin des Champs to win the Gold Cup by 10 or more lengths, or four or more favourites to win on Friday.

How to Get Free Spins at BetVictor

Punters looking for free spins on slot sites during Cheltenham can unlock them using the following promos on BetVictor.

Casino Welcome Bonus: Instead of the BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer, bettors can go for the casino welcome bonus instead, which gives new customers a £30 casino bonus and 30 free no-wagering spins on Fishin’ Frenzy.

Spinners Club: Get up to 200 free spins each week by being a member of the BetVictor Spinners Club. Opt in to the promotion and wager £50 or more on any slot games to start unlocking free spins.

Guaranteed Prize Wheel: Earn free spins on the popular slot game Big Bass Bonanza by playing BetVictor’s Guaranteed Prize Wheel. Bettors get one free spin on the prize wheel per day and other rewards are available, such as cash prizes, free bets and bet and get tokens.

Responsible Gambling

When gambling, it’s important to stay in control, stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. It is easy to get carried away when events such as the Cheltenham Festival are taking place, so make sure to remain in control of your time and betting.

But these rules should apply whether you are using an online casino, poker sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.