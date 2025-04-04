All eyes are on Aintree this week ahead of the 170th edition of one of the UK’s most prestigious horse races, the Grand National.

Ahead of the famed race, horse racing betting sites are providing customers with plenty of offers, and BetMGM is no different.

The BetMGM Grand National offer is a standard variation of a ‘bet and get’ offer, providing new customers with £40 in Grand National free bets when they sign up and stake £10.

And along with similar Grand National betting sites, BetMGM are running several offers during the three-day meeting for existing customers too.

To that end, we’ve compiled a guide to the latest BetMGM Grand National offers, including information on the BetMGM sign up offer and any relevant info on BetMGM Grand National free bets.

What is the BetMGM welcome offer?

The latest BetMGM sign-up offer, which runs before and during the Grand National Festival, is a standard bet £10, get £40 offer.

To claim the offer, customers can sign up via our link and deposit a minimum of £10. Next, bettors must wager £10 or more on any sports market at odds of evens or greater. This is a low odds threshold to unlock any welcome bonus, though each-way bets must have a £20 total stake with only the win part qualifying for the BetMGM offer.

The bonus from BetMGM is split into the following denominations: 1 X £10 free horse racing bet, 1 x £10 free football bet, 2 x £10 free bet builder bets.

The free bets will be credited to a bettor’s account after their qualifying wager has been settled.

The horse racing and football free bets don’t have any requirements attached to them and can be placed on a selection at any price. However, the free bet builder wagers must have combined odds of 3/1 or higher.

Free bets expire within seven days, and you must select the free bets via the checkbox on the betslip when you want to use them.

Is there a BetMGM Bonus Code for Grand National 2025?

Customers don’t need to use a BetMGM offer code to unlock the BetMGM Grand National offer.

All new customers need to do is click our link before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater.

BetMGM Grand National Offers - Bet Boosts

Customers will find bet boosts among the BetMGM Grand National offers, with the bookie choosing to enhance the odds on selected horses or other single markets.

These bet boosts will be available throughout the meeting, which starts on Thursday and runs through the Grand National, with several boosts available on the day of the race.

BetMGM Grand National Offers - Golden Silks

BetMGM’s Golden Silks scheme gives bettors the chance to bag a profit boost token for each day of the Grand National Festival.

Punters will need to opt in and then wager a minimum of £20 or more on racing to unlock seven profit boost tokens, with one available each day of the week.

The tokens can secure a 10% boost for any winning bets and will be available to use on any race at Aintree, including Saturday’s Grand National.

BetMGM Grand National Offers - Golden Wheel

Existing BetMGM customers can secure free bets and more by spinning the Golden Wheel, which is a unique BetMGM Grand National offer.

Users are entitled to one free spin per day to unlock prizes, such as BetMGM free bets, up to £5,000 in cash, free spins and more.

BetMGM Grand National Offers - Best Odds Guaranteed

BetMGM offers customers the best odds guaranteed for bets placed on the Grand National after 11am on the day of the race.

BetMGM pays out at the best possible price, so if the starting price is greater than the odds you took, you’ll receive the bigger price.

BetMGM Grand National Offers - Each-Way Plus

BetMGM regularly runs its each-way plus offer on UK and Irish races, and the Grand National Festival will be no exception.

The each-way plus promotion boosts the number of places paid out on for each-way wagers.

Punters can expect extra places to be available on several races at Aintree across all three days.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any of the BetMGM betting offers highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly, even when using free bets.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Grand National offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

